Regina King transforms into Shirley Chisholm in Netflix first look

The Academy Award winner stars in and produces "Shirley," a biopic based on the life of the first Black congresswoman.

Jan 10, 2024

Regina King’s next role is just months away. The Academy Award winner stars as Shirley Chisholm in the upcoming biopic based on the first Black congresswoman, and Netflix just released first-look images from the project.

Regina King as Shirley Chisholm and Terrence Howard as Arthur Hardwick Jr. in “Shirley.” (Credit: Glen Wilson/Netflix © 2023)

“Shirley,” from Academy Award-winning writer and director John Ridley, hits the streaming service in March. The film details the life of “political icon” Chisholm, “and her trailblazing run for president of the U.S. It chronicles her audacious, boundary-breaking 1972 presidential campaign,” per Netflix’s official logline.

King is joined by a star-studded cast including Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, Brad James, Reina King, André Holland and Terrence Howard.

Regina King stars as political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm in “Shirley.” (Credit: Glen Wilson/Netflix © 2023)

King, her sister Reina King, Anikah McLaren and Elizabeth Haggard produced the film alongside Ridley, while Jeff Skoll and Ted Gidlow are executive producers. The first look images showcase Regina King as Chisholm, Howard as Arthur Hardwick Jr. and Reddick as Wesley McDonald “Mac” Holder.

As theGrio previously reported, the film was first announced in 2021. “Shirley Chisholm’s fearless determination has been an inspiration to so many of us, and with this film, we hope to inspire many generations to come,” King shared in a statement at the time. “To collaborate once again with my friend and mentor, John Ridley, and the team at Participant, makes this decade-long journey even sweeter.”

Terrence Howard (left) plays Arthur Hardwick Jr. and Lance Reddick portrays Wesley McDonald “Mac” Holder in “Shirley.” (Credit: Glen Wilson/Netflix © 2023)

“Shirley” hits Netflix on Friday, March 22.

