Watch: Great Jobs KC visits the White House to talk wealth disparities

Earl Martin Phalen, CEO of Great Jobs KC, meets with lawmakers to level the playing field for entrepreneurs of color.

Mar 5, 2024

Despite the formation of reparations committees, reparations have yet to be given out and the wealth gap continues to be a major problem for people of color. However, nonprofits like Great Jobs KC are committed to helping the unemployed and underemployed find self-sustaining employment.

The group met with politicians at the White House recently to address the importance of providing entrepreneurs of color with opportunities. Earl Martin Phalen, CEO of Great Jobs KC, joins “theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” to discuss the visit and the changes he wants to see in closing the wealth gap.

Learn more about the wealth gap from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.

