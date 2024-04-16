Mellody Hobson teaches financial literacy in new children’s book

Mellody Hobson is on a mission to teach young people financial literacy.

According to People, the businesswoman will explain the significance of money — from the meaning of the symbols on U.S. bills to the unusual nicknames for currency — in her forthcoming book, “Priceless Facts About Money.”

“There is no greater gift than a financial education to help young people learn that money can be a tool to help their dreams come true,” Reese Witherspoon said in a statement about the book. “And there is no better teacher than Mellody, whose passion for financial literacy has inspired so many already!”

Mellody Hobson, co-CEO & president of Ariel Investments, attends the 2020 Embrace Ambition Summit by the Tory Burch Foundation at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 5, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tory Burch Foundation)

Hobson, co-CEO and president of Ariel Investments and chair of the Board of Directors for the Starbucks Corporation, greatly understands the importance of financial knowledge.

“Priceless Faces About Money,” which is available for pre-order and will hit shelves Oct. 1, also explores the history of money, including how the Maya used chocolate as a currency and the development of banking systems.

The book also covers the origins of financial tools we use today, such as credit and ATMs, and includes fun facts about money worldwide.

In 2020, Forbes recognized Hobson as one of the Most Powerful Women for her notable work with Ariel Investments. She also serves on the board of several institutions, including JP Morgan Chase & Co. and the Sundance Institute.

Hobson and her husband, George Lucas, have donated millions to charitable causes through the Hobson Lucas Family Foundation.

During her acceptance speech for the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in 2019, the former financial contributor for CBS and “Good Morning America” spoke about the couple’s philanthropic efforts.

“We view ourselves as stewards of society’s money. We’re just holding this money for a little bit before we pass it on and give it back,” Hobson said at the time. “We’re just paying a debt, and a debt that we’re happy to pay and hopefully one that will lead others to pay as well.”