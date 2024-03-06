Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo to present at the Oscars

The final batch of Oscar presenters have been announced, with stars like Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo and more set to hit the stage on Hollywood’s biggest night.

Issa Rae speaks onstage at the TIME Impact Dinner: The Closers at Second on Feb. 22, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

The Academy Awards are set to air this Sunday live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, with some of the industry’s brightest stars coming together to celebrate the last year in film. Projects like “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “American Fiction” and more have received multiple nominations ahead of the night, and the Academy has officially announced their final batch of presenters set to take the stage throughout the ceremony.

“Insecure” star and creator Issa Rae will present on Sunday, per Deadline. The actress, writer and producer stars in “American Fiction,” which has earned five nominations this year. Cynthia Erivo is set to take the stage as a presenter as well, as will her “Wicked” co-star Ariana Grande. Erivo is a two-time Oscar nominee, earning nominations in 2020 for Best Actress in “Harriet” and Best Original Song.

Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker is also set to present this year. The actor won his Academy Award in 2007 for his work in “The Last King of Scotland.” America Ferrera, who stars in and is nominated for her work in “Barbie,” will present as well. Rounding out the list of the final batch of presenters are Emily Blunt, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, and Christoph Waltz.

As theGrio previously reported, other presenters already announced include Mahershala Ali, Regina King, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and more.

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. EST, live on ABC.

