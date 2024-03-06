Watch: Diversifying winter sports

The next Winter Olympics is just two years away and The National Brotherhood of Snowsports (NBS) are encouraging more people of color to participate. The organization develops skiers and snowboarders, while also building a sense of community. The NBS just held their 2024 summit and it was a success, providing scholarships for 29 athletes to continue pursuing their athletic journey.

Sports

