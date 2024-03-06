Watch: Diversifying winter sports

A group is bringing winter sports and people of color together.

Mar 6, 2024

The next Winter Olympics is just two years away and The National Brotherhood of Snowsports (NBS) are encouraging more people of color to participate. The organization develops skiers and snowboarders, while also building a sense of community. The NBS just held their 2024 summit and it was a success, providing scholarships for 29 athletes to continue pursuing their athletic journey. 

Sports

Lifestyle

Coco Gauff opens up about the pursuit of perfectionism for Vogue: ‘Life is never ever that serious’

HBCU

The NAIA’s only Black woman commish leans in and leads rebrand to HBCU Athletic Conference

Lifestyle

Dak Prescott officially a father after girlfriend gives birth to leap day baby

Video

Watch: Diversifying winter sports

Opinion

Why do we love Shannon Sharpe so much?

Sports

Russell Wilson informed Denver Broncos will let him go

HBCU

Rajah Caruth earns his first career NASCAR national series victory

Sports

Ex-Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore gets standing ovation at game after 2019 car wreck

Learn more about the National Brotherhood of Snowsports from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE