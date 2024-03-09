Remembering the life and legacy of Biggie Smalls

Hip-hop experts join the show to celebrate the life of one of the greatest rappers ever.

Mar 9, 2024

It is impossible to talk about hip-hop without speaking about the contribution and legacy of Christopher Wallace, better known as Biggie Smalls. March 9 makes it 27 years since the rapper’s tragic death; however, his songs, lyrics, and impact still resonate with us just as they did three decades ago. In order to honor the life of a hip-hop legend who left us far too soon, Dr. Chris Edmin, professor and author of “#HipHopEd: The Compilation on Hip-Hop Education,” and Justin Tinsley, sports journalist and author of “It Was All a Dream: Biggie and the World That Made Him,” join theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill.

Top Stories

Video

Remembering the life and legacy of Biggie Smalls

Entertainment

Da’Vine Joy Randolph on cultivating the career she wants: ‘You gotta have balls’ 

Entertainment

Red Carpet Recap: The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards showcased leading-lady style

Entertainment

Victoria Monét surprised by her mother at 2024 Billboard Women in Music awards

Entertainment

Rickey Minor on music directing the Oscars: ‘It’s a big celebration’

Entertainment

Nelly said that the 2000s was the toughest era in hip-hop. He’s right and wrong.

Entertainment

The way Clay handled AD on ‘Love Is Blind’ is typical male trash behavior

Entertainment

CBS developing first Black daytime soap in 35 years: ‘The Gates’

Learn more about Biggie Smalls from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE