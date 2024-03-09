Remembering the life and legacy of Biggie Smalls

It is impossible to talk about hip-hop without speaking about the contribution and legacy of Christopher Wallace, better known as Biggie Smalls. March 9 makes it 27 years since the rapper’s tragic death; however, his songs, lyrics, and impact still resonate with us just as they did three decades ago. In order to honor the life of a hip-hop legend who left us far too soon, Dr. Chris Edmin, professor and author of “#HipHopEd: The Compilation on Hip-Hop Education,” and Justin Tinsley, sports journalist and author of “It Was All a Dream: Biggie and the World That Made Him,” join theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill.

Learn more about Biggie Smalls from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.