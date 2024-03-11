Providence College students raise thousands to surprise ‘best security guard’ on campus with trip to Nigeria

A security guard recently got the surprise of a lifetime when university students in Rhode Island raised thousands of dollars so he could see his family.

According to WCVB 5 News, Providence College students’ online effort raised nearly $3,000 within 24 hours so their favorite person, James, could take a trip home to Nigeria to visit his family, including his son.

“You told us a while ago that you wanted to see your family in Nigeria that you haven’t seen in a long time, so we came together and spread the word, and we started a GoFundMe because we take care of our own because that’s what we do at Providence College,” said sophomore Daniel Singh. “They’ve done that for me, we’ve done that for each other, so now we’re doing it for you. You’re of the family, so our gift to you is a trip to Nigeria.”

A Nigerian security guard at Providence College in Rhode Island, (above) received the surprise of a lifetime when students raised money for a gift trip home to see his family. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/Amy Bencomo)

Singh and first-year student Brandon Reichart, who helped organize the GoFundMe, said raising funds for James was a no-brainer after they learned he hadn’t seen his family in 11 years.

The GoFundMe describes him as the best security guard at Providence and “one of the nicest people you will ever meet,” sharing that he works four overnight shifts weekly and does so with a smile.

“He does not know how much we appreciate him, and hope that this shows to him how much he means to our community,” the GoFundMe read, adding that the Providence College and Raymond Hall experience would be utterly different without James’ presence.

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe — looking to raise $3,500 — had garnered nearly $25,000.

The grateful students are now on a mission to raise as much money as possible so their beloved security guard doesn’t have to wait nearly a decade to revisit his family in his home nation.

“He’s just the kindest soul anyone has ever met in this building. He means so much to us he’s so important,” said Reichert, WCVB-TV reported. “It was amazing how fast everyone connected and were able to put it together for him.”

