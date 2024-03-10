Red carpet recap: Iced-out style ruled the 96th Annual Academy Awards

Diverse, personality-packed looks have been the hallmark of red-carpet style this awards season, and the 96th Annual Academy Awards red carpet was no exception. On Sunday night, old Hollywood glamour, cowboy-core, icy pastels, classic black, sociopolitical style statements and more all found a home on the cherry red carpet outside of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Colman Domingo, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and Lupita Nyong’o. (Photo credit: Getty/Canva)

In addition to scoring in some major categories, Black nominees and attendees won the red carpet. Oscar-nominee Colman Domingo continued his awards-season style streak in a custom suit by Louis Vuitton accessorized with jewelry by David Yurman and matching gold-tipped Vuitton cowboy boots (which he joked were a nod to Beyoncé). Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong’o’s sequined gown was a sartorial nod to her first Oscar win ten years ago, as she joined Ava DuVernay and Da’Vine Joy Randolph in wearing one of the evening’s chicest shades: ice blue. As always, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade nailed couples’ style (and landed atop several best-dressed lists in the process), with Union sparkling in a strapless two-piece skirt set by Carolina Herrera, accessorized with an emerald-cut aquamarine-and-diamond statement necklace by Tiffany and Co. Alongside his wife, Wade cut a dashing figure in a double-breasted black-and-white tuxedo by Atelier Versace.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Louis Vuitton attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

In addition to her astounding talent, Da’Vine Joy Randolph has been a style star all award season, turning heads with look after look. The actress and self-described “fashion girl” accepted her Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in “The Holdovers” — a role for which she reportedly drew on her grandmother’s style — in a dreamy pale blue sequin and shredded chiffon Louis Vuitton gown, continuing a pastel trend some red carpet commentators dubbed “mermaid-core.”

Issa Rae and Cynthia Erivo. (Photo credit: Getty/Canva)

While the looks were, by and large, delightfully varied, some other prevailing trends emerged: The evening saw several notable metallic moments, including on E! News red carpet host Zuri Hall, who evoked the Oscar statuette in a gold strapless dress by Rony Abou Hamdan Couture, and her colleague Laverne Cox, who wore a black and gold gown from the Mugler archives. Several actors also used their looks to reference their onscreen personas, including Domingo, who has been wearing a ring once owned by Bayard Rustin since the awards season kicked off. Cynthia Erivo also gave a playful nod to her upcoming starring role as Elphaba in “Wicked,” wearing a “witchy” green custom leather gown and cape by Louis Vuitton. In a sea of classic black, Issa Rae also opted for deep green, donning an inky olive-colored gown in sequins and velvet.

David Oyelowo, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Scott Evans. (Photo credit: Getty/Canva)

While many male Oscar attendees kept it classic in black tuxedoes, several others used Hollywood’s biggest night to push the boundaries of formalwear. Strikingly, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, wore a grey satin tuxedo with a low-cut shirt with a contrasting shawl collar. “Extra” host Scott Evans took a relaxed approach to the evening in a light blue jacket and cream-colored pants, while David Oyelowo, opted for a caramel brown evening suit with a collarless chocolate shirt.

In short, Black Hollywood’s A-listers once again brought their A-game to Sunday’s red carpet. Take a look at more standout looks from the evening in theGrio’s gallery below.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in Louis Vuitton Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Colman Domingo in Louis Vuitton Colman Domingo attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images) Lupita Nyong'o in Armani Privé Lupita Nyong’o attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images) Regina King in custom Atelier Versace Regina King attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images) Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Dolce & Gabbana Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Ava DuVernay in Louis Vuitton Ava DuVernay attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Zendaya in Armani Privé Zendaya attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images) Gabrielle Union-Wade in Carolina Herrera Gabrielle Union-Wade attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images) Gabrielle Union-Wade in Carolina Herrera and Dwyane Wade in Atelier Versace (Left to right) Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Danielle Brooks in Dolce & Gabbana Danielle Brooks attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Elijah Wright, Jeffrey Wright and Juno Wright (Left to right) Elijah Wright, Jeffrey Wright and Juno Wright attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown (Left to right) Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Issa Rae in AMI Paris Issa Rae attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Kingsley Ben-Adir in Gucci Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Amatus Sami-Karim and Mahershala Ali (Left to right) Amatus Sami-Karim and Mahershala Ali attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Laverne Cox in vintage Mugler Laverne Cox attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton Cynthia Erivo attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images) David Oyelowo David Oyelowo attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Erika Alexander in Christian Siriano Erika Alexander attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Lena Waithe Lena Waithe attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Octavia Spencer Octavia Spencer attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Kemp Powers Kemp Powers attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Zuri Hall in Rony Abou Hamdan Couture Zuri Hall attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Nischelle Turner Nischelle Turner attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images) DJ M.O.S. and DJ Kiss (Left to right) DJ M.O.S. and DJ Kiss attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Scott Evans Scott Evans attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Moses Bwayo Moses Bwayo attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Jacqueline Stewart Jacqueline Stewart attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images) Bobi Wine and Barbie Kyagulanyi (Left to right) Bobi Wine and Barbie Kyagulanyi attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images) Misan Harriman Photographer Misan Harriman attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Jermaine Johnson Jermaine Johnson attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Wendy Thembelihle Juel and Khaby Lame Wendy Thembelihle Juel and Khaby Lame attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Monet McMichael Monet McMichael attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images) Mamoudou Athie Mamoudou Athie attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) David Alan Grier and Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim (Left to right) David Alan Grier and Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Janine Rubenstein Janine Rubenstein attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Ncuti Gatwa Ncuti Gatwa attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Roshumba Williams Roshumba Williams attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Dennis Gelin Dennis Gelin attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images) Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Louis Vuitton Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

