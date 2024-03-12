Danielle Brooks opens up about being ‘patient on the journey’ at 2024 Oscars

Danielle Brooks wants fans to know that good things come to those who wait.

The 34-year-old actress reflected on her career journey and practicing patience on the 2024 Academy Awards red carpet Sunday in Los Angeles. Brooks, who was nominated for best supporting actress for her performance as Sofia in “The Color Purple,” told theGrio exclusively that she had to learn to wait on God’s timing while pursuing her acting dreams.

Brooks graduated from Juilliard in 2011 and starred in several projects, including “Orange Is the New Black” and “Master of None,” before getting her first Oscar nomination this year for “The Color Purple” movie musical adaptation.

“[My biggest learning lesson] has been to be patient on the journey,” she shared at the Dolby Theatre. “I’ve said this before, and that does really resonate with me. It’s like when God has promised you something, do not rush. The fulfillment of that promise will come to pass; just be patient. And so, that’s what I’ve done here. And I’ve landed myself a nomination — my first one.”

Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks arrives on the red carpet at the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. (Photo: Al Seib/©A.M.P.A.S.)

Although Brooks did not take home the Oscar (Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the award for her performance in “The Holdovers”), she was still excited to be in the room and receive the love and recognition she so rightfully deserves.

The star went on to speak about her godmother, Annie Edge, whom she credits with spring-boarding her acting career. Brooks was only 15 when Edge passed away after a battle with cancer. That same year, she saw “The Color Purple” on Broadway, according to an AAFCA Awards speech she gave in February. While preparing to go to Juilliard, she discovered that Edge had left her $20,000 in her will — all the money Brooks needed to afford her first semester at the elite performing arts university.

Brooks told theGrio that her godmother would be beyond proud of her for achieving her career dreams and receiving her first Academy Award nomination.

“I think she would squeeze my hands,” the “Close Enough” actress said when asked how her godmother would react to seeing her now. “She was really short. She’d squeeze my hands and look up to me and say, ‘I’m just so proud of you. I’m so proud of you.’ And I think she’s saying that now looking down.”

Brooks has no plans to slow down after her first Oscar nomination. Next up, she will star alongside Jason Momoa in the adventure film “Minecraft.”

