Lisa Bonet officially files for divorce from Jason Momoa

After separating for two years, Lisa Bonet has officially filed for divorce from Jason Momoa.

According to documents obtained by People magazine, Bonet, whose legal name is Lilakoi Moon, filed for divorce in Los Angeles County court on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences. The documents also note that neither party in the divorce should receive financial support, and the two will be splitting their assets.

Bonet, 56, and Momoa, 44, became a couple 18 years ago and were married for five years before separating. They share two children together, a 16-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son, whom Bonet is seeking joint cutosdy.

While the former couple has been legally married since 2017, after an intimate wedding kept relatively quiet, Momoa notably said to Entertainment Tonight, “You know what, I’ve been married to my wife for 12 years. It’s just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love.”

Beyond that, the couple has largely remained private. It wasn’t until they announced their split in a joint statement on social media that has since been deleted that they formally let the public in on their dynamic once more.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” Bonet and Momoa wrote in the joint statement released in 2020. “A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception….”

Considering that their announcement came during the 2020 lockdowns, the coupe made it clear why they were updating the world on their relationship status.

They added, “…The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

Recommended Stories

In 2022, it had looked like to some that the couple was potentially getting back together. However, Momoa squashed any speculation on the Oscars red carpet that year.

“We’re not back together. We’re family… We have two beautiful children together,” he clarified to “Access Hollywood.”

This was Momoa’s first marriage and Bonet’s second. From 1987 to 1991, she was married to musician Lenny Kravitz and shares her oldest daughter, Zoë Kravitz, 35, with him.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.