Watch: 5 Questions with artist Mr. Officials

Sharmir ”Mr. Official” Oglesby was a teacher creating fun paraphernalia for his students while also creating fun wax figures and 3D sculptures. Mr. Officials‘ viral Takeoff wax figure wasn’t the first time he’s created some buzz; his Nipsey Hussle wax figure he created in 2022 was a fan favorite. This talented artist stopped by theGrio for our newest series, “5 Questions with…”, where we go one-on-one with some of today’s biggest tastemakers, to break down how he got his name, what he’s working on next, and more.

Watch the interview below and tune into theGrio with Eboni K. Williams at 6 pm ET every weeknight to watch “5 Questions with…”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.