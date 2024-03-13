‘X-Men ’97’ creator, showrunner Beau DeMayo fired ahead of premiere

Beau DeMayo, the creator of the upcoming Disney+ series “X-Men ’97,” has been fired. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the showrunner parted ways with Marvel and Disney just last week.

Beau DeMayo, creator of “X-Men ’97,” was fired before the Disney+ show’s premiere. Above, he participates in Marvel Studios’ presentation at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

The upcoming animated series is set to launch later this month, serving as a continuation of the iconic ’90s animated series “X-Men.” According to the outlet, DeMayo was gearing up for press to promote the series, had “completed writing duties” for the show’s second season and even planned on attending the Hollywood premiere of the show on Wednesday.

“He was even discussing loose ideas for a third season with members of his team,” the report details, before he was let go last week. The cast and crew of the series were informed of his departure, according to the report, and his company email was deactivated. DeMayo’s various social media accounts, including Instagram, have been deleted.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, DeMayo’s hiring in November of 2021 was met with “excitement” as he was very open about how his identity as a gay Black man informed his connection to the X-Men property. He said at the time, “Anyone who feels different, we all have a Magneto inside of us, and we all have a Charles Xavier. We all have a part of us that wants to burn it all down, and there’s a part of us who wants to find the compromise and build it up. And those comics really helped me understand my identity.”

DeMayo previously worked on another Marvel series, “Moon Knight” as well as on early drafts of the upcoming “Blade” movie. He also wrote on shows like “The Witcher” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

“X-Men 97” premieres March 20 on Disney+.

