Deion Sanders applauds daughter’s inspirational message about her high-risk pregnancy

Grandpa Prime Time has entered the chat!

According to USA Today, Deion Sanders, 56, will soon be a first-time grandfather: His oldest child, Deiondra Sanders, has announced that she’s having a child with R&B artist Jacquees, well-known for his 2016 track, “B.E.D.”

After undergoing four myomectomy procedures to remove fibroid non-cancerous growths in her uterus, the 31-year-old called her pregnancy a “miracle,” citing the health hazards.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches action against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

She said she was informed about a high-risk pregnancy — and that she currently had seven fibroids.

“Even though this was not planned nor expected, this is still something God allowed to happen,” Sanders shared via Instagram. “I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to. I’m having my baby for the 4 myomectomy surgeries I have had. I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors. I’m having my baby for all the Doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out the first trimester.”

Sanders called her pregnancy a “divine blessing,” adding that she bled daily for three months after learning she was pregnant. She said she hoped to provide hope to all the other ladies who might be in her situation, as well as to all high-risk mothers who were afraid of miscarrying.

“No matter what Doctor’s say,” she concluded, “GOD HAS THE FINAL SAY!”

Deion Sanders, the head football coach at the University of Colorado, has five children — Deiondra, Deion Jr., 30; Shedeur, 22; Shilo, 24, and Shelomi, 20.

The soon-to-be grandfather reacted to his oldest child’s news on Instagram.

“PREACH BABY PREACH, and u having this baby to make me a darn GRANDDADDY even though I’m YOUNG!” he wrote. “Love u baby and I’m glad u said u ain’t having a baby to keep a man. You’ve always had a M.A.N. in your life that u call DADDY & ain’t gon ever ever let u DOWN especially when I’m UP.”

