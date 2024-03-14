‘Power’ duo Ghost and Tommy set to have spinoff series on STARZ

STARZ is finally delivering “Power” fans with the original storyline that will showcase Ghost and Tommy’s upbringing.

Joseph Sikora and Omari Hardwick at STARZ Madison Square Garden “Power” Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on Aug. 20, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)

STARZ announced the fourth expansion of the “Power” universe on Wednesday with its prequel series, “Origins,” currently in the developing phase. The spinoff is expected to explore “the ‘Power’ universe in a fresh way, delving into the origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy,” according to the press release.

“As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Power it is incredible to witness the enormous connection our fans have with the Power universe,” Kathryn Busby, president of programming for STARZ said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see how ‘Origins’ will further evolve this dynamic franchise while bringing fresh, gripping, and expansive storytelling to our audience.”

Since the ending of “Power” in 2020, viewers of the show have adamantly requested an additional version that told the backstory of its popular characters that fans grew to love for six seasons.

Recommended Stories

The news of the series’ fourth spinoff arrived before Thursday’s announcement of the final season of “Power Book II: Ghost,” which will premiere later this summer. Other “Power” installments include “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which is currently filming its fourth season in New York, and “Power Book IV: Force” which is currently filming its third season in Chicago.

Sascha Penn is the executive producer for “Origins.” Courtney A. Kemp, creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” will also remain the executive producer of the “Power” Universe series.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.