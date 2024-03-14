Watch: White House pressed on Haiti | The Hill with April Ryan

This week’s edition of “The Hill With April Ryan” examines Haiti’s drastic political and humanitarian concerns. TheGrio pressed the White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about what the Biden-Harris administration wants for the impoverished and unstable Black Caribbean nation and the hundreds of millions of dollars poured into the country to support international humanitarian efforts to bring Haiti back to democratic rule. On “The Hill,” Ryan also speaks with Quentin James of The Collective PAC about the critical endorsements the Biden-Harris campaign received from three major political action groups.

Ryan also catches up with Congressional Black Caucus Chairman U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., about the caucus’ support for Darryl George, a Black Texas teen fighting to get back in the classroom after he was removed from school over his hairstyle. Lastly, on the business front, the Obama Foundation utilizes a majority of minority-owned businesses in the south side of Chicago, where its campus continues to be built. Valerie Jarrett, CEO of The Obama Foundation, discusses President Obama’s vision to build an inclusive community. Watch the full episode below!

