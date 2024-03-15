Michael B. Jordan, Michelle Buteau, and ‘The Color Purple’ nab NAACP Image Awards

Night three of the 55th NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience went down Wednesday when the third round of winners in the non-televised award categories were announced. Stars like Michael B. Jordan and Michelle Buteau, as well as the movie musical “The Color Purple” were among the night’s big winners. Categories included outstanding documentary, independent motion picture, and ensemble cast in a motion picture, among others.

Michael B. Jordan’s “Saturday Night Live” gig earned him an NAACP Image Award for outstanding guest appearance. Above, the actor attends the 2023 celebration of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store reopening in New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

“The Color Purple” won for outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture and Netflix’s “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” nabbed the trophy for outstanding television documentary. Jordan was honored for outstanding guest appearance for his stint on “Saturday Night Live,” and Buteau won for outstanding breakthrough creative in television for her hilarious Netflix series, “Survival of the Thickest.”

The celebration of Black excellence continued with an awards dinner and program hosted by Sherri Shepherd on Thursday and a fashion show, hosted by Brandee Evans, scheduled for Friday.

The “55th NAACP Image Awards,” hosted by Queen Latifah, will premiere live on Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.

Check out the full list of Night 3 winners below:

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Norman Vance Jr. – “Saturdays”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Carla Banks-Waddles – “Bel-Air”

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Dwayne Johnson-Cochran – “Heist 88”

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Neema Barnette – “Grand Crew”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Dawn Wilkinson – “Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Chris Robinson – “Shooting Stars”

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Allen Hughes – “Dear Mama”

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)

Leah Sava Jeffries – “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film

Eric K. Yue – “A Thousand and One”

Outstanding Animated Series

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder S2”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Blitz Bazawule – “The Color Purple”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Michelle Buteau – “Survival of the Thickest”

Outstanding Guest Performance

Michael B. Jordan – “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America”

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“Invisible Beauty”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Brother”

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“The Color Purple”

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)

“Creed III”

