America’s youngest teacher is a 16-year-old MBA student

Here’s something you don’t hear every day: The youngest full-time teacher in America is a 16-year-old.

When the COVID-19 pandemic caused changes in educational systems nationwide, Shania Muhammad’s father decided to homeschool her until she was old enough to enroll in college, People reported.

“I accelerated so fast because I was focusing on the important things like the ACT, writing college-level essays, reading college-level material,” said Muhammad. “Understanding how to reach a little bit higher than what the regular school system would’ve put me through.”

Shania Muhammad, then 15, poses for a photo on May 17, 2023, at her home in Oklahoma City. The teenaged teacher, America’s youngest, holds a bachelor’s degree from Langston University and associate degrees from Langston and Oklahoma City Community College. (Photo by Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman/USA Today Network)

The MBA student has also cemented her place in history as the youngest Langston University graduate. She holds two associate degrees, one from Langston and another from Oklahoma City Community College.

Despite her impressive 22 ACT score and $3.2 million in scholarship offers, Muhammad acknowledges that she encountered a few hurdles when submitting college applications, as several universities didn’t allow 13-year-olds to enroll.

“There were some scholarships I got, and they were like, ‘Well, technically she can’t have room and board,'” she said, while other offers specified she had to wait to enroll.

The third-grade teacher — who chronicled her educational journey in her book, “Read, Write, Listen: 13 in College, How I Did It” — said she contacted college representatives to advocate for herself, and eventually, they gave her a chance.

Muhammad, who was 15 then, received a job offer from an Oklahoma City school principal the day after receiving her undergraduate degree. However, she decided to wait until she was 16 and could drive.

“I refuse to be in a pickup line with my students,” she recalled thinking. “We are going to wait until I get a car and a license.”

Although she acknowledges that she has occasionally encountered resistance from parents due to her age, she maintains that her students have always shown her respect.

“I tell them all the time, ‘Baby, I was just in your seats a couple of years ago. We ain’t that far-fetched,'” said Muhammad.

Muhammad’s goal is to pursue a Ph.D. after earning her MBA in May. She also intends to continue public appearances and develop her own course material.

Despite her day job and early achievements, Muhammad asserts she still likes to “have fun,” just like any other teenager.

“I just work like I’m an adult,” she said, People reported. “It’s a pretty crazy balance.”

