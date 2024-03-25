Candiace Dillard Bassett announces ‘RHOP’ exit: ‘This is not a farewell, but a see you later’

Candiace Dillard Bassett is leaving “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” The reality TV star confirmed her departure to People, where she described her “gratitude” and referred to her exit as, “not a farewell, but a ‘see you later.’”

Candiace Dillard Bassett said that after six seasons with “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” she is taking a break. Above, she attends a Black Music Collective event during this year’s Grammy Awards. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Confirming that she will not return to the popular “Real Housewives” franchise for the ninth season of “Potomac,” Dillard Bassett told People, “As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’ I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey.”

She goes on to reveal that a “whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate” led to her decision to “take a break” from the series. “This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later.’“

Speaking directly to her fans, she said, “Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead — and more importantly, sharing them all with you!”

The current season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” aired its finale on Sunday evening, with the reunion set to air in April. While Dillard Bassett has had her fair share of drama on the series since she joined in Season 3, the seventh season found her in fractured relationships with OGs and former friends Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon.

As People reports, Bravo rarely comments on casting decisions, but a source close to production on the series told the outlet that Dillard Bassett made the choice “to leave the franchise on her own.”

She has also grown her own career as a musician and actress while on the “Real Housewives” platform, releasing her debut album, “Deep Space,” in 2021 while also starring in the ALLBLK series “Hush.” She told us last year, “This platform has a lot of power and I set out to use it to advance my music career and to advance my career as an actor and to advance my career as an entrepreneur and a businesswoman. It feels good that people are seeing it and appreciating it and understanding what I wanted to accomplish here.”

