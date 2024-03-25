Oprah Winfrey confirms the rumor about keeping octopus in her fridge every day

The legendary TV host and producer reveals the “strange” and extremely nutritious meal Stedman eats for breakfast every morning.

Mar 25, 2024
Oprah Winfrey, Stedman Graham, octopus for breakfast, dinner for breakfast, healthy breakfast, Black nutrition, theGrio.com
Oprah Winfrey attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

From a secret underground bunker to putting Stedman Graham in the hospital, multiple rumors have circulated about Oprah Winfrey over the years. While the bunker and assault against Graham’s life aren’t true, the former TV show host did confirm one rumor recently: she does, in fact, keep an octopus in her fridge at all times. 

During a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Color Purple” executive producer confirmed to host Kimmel that there is always at least one of those eight-legged sea creatures in her fridge. 

“Stedman loves octopus,” she explained, adding that he consumes the seafood “for breakfast almost every day.” 

Despite seeing an octopus in her fridge on a regular basis, she said each time she spies one cooling on the shelf, “it’s a gross-out thing because it’s got all the tentacles and the head.”

She added that it isn’t just octopus, Stedman eats regularly, “it’s octopus and okra!” 

Kimmel noted, “He loves things that start with ‘O.’” 

After dissolving in roaring laughter, Winfrey responded, “That’s so good!” 

Though on the decadent side (a whole octopus could set you back anywhere from $30 to $100), the dish, including the addition of health-boosting okra, is extremely nutritious. 

The octopus, a cephalopod mollusk, is considered a lean protein low in calories and fat while being chock-full of vital amino acids and micronutrients, according to Healthline. Some studies suggest consuming seafood rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, such as octopus and fish, could, in some cases, reduce symptoms of a massive depressive disorder. However, any nutritional value is considerably diminished if the seafood is prepared and fried.  

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Oprah Winfrey steps down from WeightWatchers’ board of directors

Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey, Niecy Nash-Betts honored at 35th annual GLAAD media awards

Lifestyle

Hosts of ‘The View’ get transparent about using weight-loss drugs

Lifestyle

Ozempic patients surprised with positive pregnancy tests after years of infertility, birth control

Lifestyle

The Beyhive shuts down Erykah Badu’s copycat claims against Beyoncé

Lifestyle

Debbie Allen stresses water, exercise — and lots of it — as the keys to her health at 74

Lifestyle

9 Black women who have transformed health and wellness throughout history

Lifestyle

9 Black women who made history in the world of dance

Graham’s regular savory first meal may also fall in the category of “dinner for breakfast,” a habit of eating more savory vegetable-rich meals in the morning over sweeter or more traditional breakfast meals. Eating dinner for breakfast is lauded by nutrition experts because it increases veggie consumption, promotes less sugar intake, and could even keep you fuller for longer. 

While discussing the meal with Kimmel, Winfrey said each morning that her beau has the dish, she always remarks, “‘I believe you’re the only person having this for breakfast right now.’”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE