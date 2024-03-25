Oprah Winfrey confirms the rumor about keeping octopus in her fridge every day

From a secret underground bunker to putting Stedman Graham in the hospital, multiple rumors have circulated about Oprah Winfrey over the years. While the bunker and assault against Graham’s life aren’t true, the former TV show host did confirm one rumor recently: she does, in fact, keep an octopus in her fridge at all times.

During a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Color Purple” executive producer confirmed to host Kimmel that there is always at least one of those eight-legged sea creatures in her fridge.

“Stedman loves octopus,” she explained, adding that he consumes the seafood “for breakfast almost every day.”

Despite seeing an octopus in her fridge on a regular basis, she said each time she spies one cooling on the shelf, “it’s a gross-out thing because it’s got all the tentacles and the head.”

She added that it isn’t just octopus, Stedman eats regularly, “it’s octopus and okra!”

Kimmel noted, “He loves things that start with ‘O.’”

After dissolving in roaring laughter, Winfrey responded, “That’s so good!”

Though on the decadent side (a whole octopus could set you back anywhere from $30 to $100), the dish, including the addition of health-boosting okra, is extremely nutritious.

The octopus, a cephalopod mollusk, is considered a lean protein low in calories and fat while being chock-full of vital amino acids and micronutrients, according to Healthline. Some studies suggest consuming seafood rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, such as octopus and fish, could, in some cases, reduce symptoms of a massive depressive disorder. However, any nutritional value is considerably diminished if the seafood is prepared and fried.

Recommended Stories

Graham’s regular savory first meal may also fall in the category of “dinner for breakfast,” a habit of eating more savory vegetable-rich meals in the morning over sweeter or more traditional breakfast meals. Eating dinner for breakfast is lauded by nutrition experts because it increases veggie consumption, promotes less sugar intake, and could even keep you fuller for longer.

While discussing the meal with Kimmel, Winfrey said each morning that her beau has the dish, she always remarks, “‘I believe you’re the only person having this for breakfast right now.’”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.