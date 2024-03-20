Debbie Allen stresses water, exercise — and lots of it — as the keys to her health at 74

Debbie Allen is a busy woman, and she’s sharing the key to keeping her health in check while balancing her obligations and busy schedule.

According to People, the legendary actress, choreographer, dancer and producer — who celebrated her 74th birthday in January — acknowledges that her priorities lately have been maintaining an active lifestyle and following a healthy diet.

“My friend Denzel Washington called me on set the other day and told me, ‘Debbie, you got to drink 64 ounces of water a day. You gotta do it.’ I’m like, ‘Child, please. I’ll be in the bathroom every five minutes,'” said Allen. “And then he called the next day to make sure I was doing it. But it’s really true, though. Water is a big part of being healthy. People need to drink water. We’re made up of 60% water.”

Debbie Allen speaks last month during the AAFCA Awards in Beverly Hills. Allen, 74, acknowledges that her priorities now are maintaining an active lifestyle and following a healthy diet. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Allen stated that maintaining a balanced diet and limiting her intake of sugar and carbs is also essential to her health.

“You can eat almost anything in moderation, but hopefully you’re being active,” she said. “And if you’re not running, walking is just as good. Just take a long, long walk.”

The five-time Emmy Award winner, who received a prediabetes diagnosis a few years ago, is collaborating with the pharmaceutical company Regeneron and the nonprofit Prevent Blindness to promote the Gr8 Eye Movement, encouraging people to focus on and prioritize their eye health.

Retinal disease is primarily associated with diabetes and advanced age, but poor circulation from high blood pressure or high cholesterol are also risk factors. Allen said she became aware of some of the risk factors after joining the campaign, noting that it affects her personally because diabetes has devastated her family for generations, with her father, grandfather, uncles and aunts all suffering from the disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes is a chronic disease that affects 37 million adults. The epidemic disproportionately affects 12.1% of African-Americans, compared with 7.4% of the non-Hispanic white population.

Historically, interpersonal and institutional discrimination — linked to higher risks of type 2 diabetes, depression, hypertension and death — has always negatively impacted African Americans.

Despite social and political efforts aimed at reducing the prevalence of discrimination, African-Americans continue to report more experiences than other racial or ethnic groups.

Acknowledging the significance of lifestyle decisions for her well-being, Allen asserts that she has been “feeling great” about her journey since her birthday and is more active than ever, People reported.

She is executive producing “Grey’s Anatomy,” which returned for its 20th season last week, and has played Dr. Catherine Fox on the medical drama since 2011.

“Being healthy is very important to me because I have so many people that depend on me, and I have to be clear, focused and ready,” said Allen, according to People. “I have so many responsibilities at ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, at the Rhimes Performing Arts Center. I have hundreds and hundreds of young people that I’m mentoring.”

