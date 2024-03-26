SWV, Xscape to co-headline ‘Queens of R&B’ tour with Mýa, 702 and Total 

Get ready to take it back to the ‘90s and the early 2000s!

SWV and Xscape announced they will co-headline a new tour, “Queens of R&B,” this summer with fellow R&B acts Mýa, 702, and Total joining them, according to People. The two iconic groups shared the news on Monday in an exclusive clip on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, “Sherri.”

In the clip, producer Mona Scott-Young acts as a therapist to the members of Xscape (Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and Tamika Scott) and the members of SWV (Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons).

“The most important thing in a relationship is communication,” Scott-Young says to the women. “Okay, you may not be saying much, but your presence here speaks volumes. It’s telling me that…you want to co-headline a 30-city tour across the country this summer.”

“Who said that?” Burruss responds, referencing her now-iconic “Real Housewives” appearance that has become a favored Internet meme.

The “Queens of R&B” tour, produced by Scott-Young’s Monami Entertainment and Live Nation, will begin in June in Concord, California. Other cities on the tour include New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago, and Atlanta.

“I’m incredibly honored to be part of this HERstory-making moment in R&B music, and to announce this tour during Women’s History Month makes it much more impactful,” Scott-Young told People. “What started as a television series turned into something much greater and I’m proud to be producing this tour, alongside Live Nation, as Xscape and SWV, along with incredible talents 702, Total and Mýa, embark on this journey together.”

“These ladies have all given their all to R&B music, despite experiencing the ups and downs of life and career, and it is with great pride and excitement that we bring this highly anticipated concert experience to the fans.”

SWV and Xscape initially planned to go on tour in 2023, documenting the process on Bravo’s “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B.” The tour never came to fruition, however, as the two groups were conflicted on who would be headlining. That disagreement seems to be in the past with both groups co-headlining the Queens of R&B tour.

Tickets for the tour are available to purchase now with a Citi presale. Throughout the week, additional presales will run, concluding with the general sale on March 29 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

