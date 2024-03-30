Black in style: Beyoncé reminds W magazine ‘Cowboy Carter’ isn’t her first rodeo

This week in style: Levi’s gets in on the "Cowboy Carter "fun, Rihanna co-signs cowboy core, Black stylists in Hollywood and more. 

Mar 30, 2024
(Photo by Pamela Hanson)

The newly released “Cowboy Carter” may be Beyoncé’s first country album, but the music icon is making it clear on the cover of W magazine that this is not her first rodeo. 

To celebrate the release of Act II of her three-part “Renaissance” project and her new era in music, Beyoncé takes W magazine to the ranch in serious Western style, stunting on the cover in a white cowboy hat and massive Alexander McQueen fur coat. In the cover story, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer is clearly down home, smiling among haystacks in black lace, demonstrating her lasso skills in brown chaps, and posing among cacti in all white — with a cowboy hat and statement belt buckle accessorizing each look.   

Since the artist first announced “Cowboy Carter,” the demand for cowboy-core fashion, already edging up in popularity thanks to her Renaissance World Tour and fellow artist Pharrell Williams’ latest Western-inspired collection for Louis Vuitton, has exploded. Big brands synonymous with Western culture and style aren’t missing out on that Beyoncé effect, either; legacy denim brand Levi’s issued a now-viral response to the fact that Beyoncé released a track titled “Levii’s Jeans,” temporarily changing its name and logo on social media to include the second “i.” 

“FKA [Formerly known as] Levi’s,” the brand wrote in its Instagram bio with a bee emoji. 

From the diverse mix of artists featured on “Cowboy Carter” to the growing popularity of Western fashion, it’s clear Beyoncé is proving anyone can claim country. Yee-haw!

Rihanna co-signs cowboy-core on the cover of Vogue China

(Photo credit: Vogue China)

Looks like Beyoncé is not the only one feeling Southern style; this week, Rihanna saddled up and stepped into the growing cowboy core trend on the cover of Vogue China. Putting a spring twist on the classic “Wild Wild West” theme, the Fenty mogul posed in a floral embroidered cowboy hat and satin jacket, unzipped to give a peek at a lace floral Savage x Fenty bra. Opting for minimal accessories, Rihanna celebrated her relatively new role as a mother with a gold “mom” ring — and just as she brings her own Fenty twist to the cowboy trend, the mother of two looks forward to seeing and helping her kids form their own individuality. 

“The most beautiful thing… is that [children] come into the world with their own individuality and sincerity, without any logic or conformity, which usually makes you feel that you must fit into a certain group,” she said, per Vogue China. “It’s really beautiful to see and I want to continue to help them navigate that and make sure that they know they can be whoever they want to be… they should embrace it completely because it’s beautiful, and it’s unique.” 

Law Roach, Wayman + Micah, Kollin Carter, and more Black stylists top The Hollywood Reporter’s Best Celebrity Stylist list

Law Roach and Zendaya attend the World Premiere of “Dune: Part Two” at Leicester Square on February 15, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

From Zendaya to Victoria Monét to Colman Domingo, Black Hollywood dominated on the red carpet this past awards season. Unsurprisingly, the stylists behind those headline-making looks are among The Hollywood Reporter’s 25 Best Celebrity Stylists list this year. 

The list includes names like Jason Bolden, who works with Alicia Keys and Michael B. Jordan; Wayman + Micah, the duo behind Domingo and Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s recent looks; Kollin Carter, who styles Cardi B. and Victoria Monet; Shiona Turini, the force behind Beyoncé’s style on and off the stage; and the one and only Law Roach, who after retiring in 2023 now works exclusively with Zendaya and Celine Dion.  

While celebrating some of the biggest names in celebrity styling, the magazine is also championing the next generation of Black and brown stylists, including Timothy Luke Garcia, who works with the likes of Chloe Bailey and Ice Spice, and Daniel Hawkins, who has been working with Fantasia Barrino since 2016.

The Fifteen Percent Pledge partners with the Dream Makers Foundation to fund Black women-owned businesses

Aurora James attends the 2023 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at New York Public Library on February 04, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

This Women’s History Month, the Fifteen Percent Pledge is looking to make dreams come true for Black women in business. 

The nonprofit, founded by Aurora James and dedicated to bolstering support for Black-owned businesses, is partnering with the Dream Makers Foundation to grant five Black women-owned businesses “no-strings-attached” funding opportunities. According to a release, the Dream Makers Foundation is a $1 million grant fund established by Briogeo haircare founder Nancy Twine to support women entrepreneurs; in particular, Black and BIPOC founders.

Together through the newly established Dream Makers Founder Grant, the Fifteen Percent Pledge and the Dream Makers Foundation will award $125,000 annually, distributing $25,000 grants to five business owners each year. Applications for this year are currently open and close on April 30. 

“These grant funds will help businesses make investments in critical areas like manufacturing, marketing, and research and development,” James said in a video announcing the partnership. 

She continued, “Believe it or not, so many businesses miss out on opportunities to secure free funding simply because they don’t apply.”

Jayson Tatum finds the “Courage to be Real” with Coach

(Photo credit: Charlie Engman/Coach)

NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum is stepping off the court and into his campaign star era. This week, the Boston Celtics player joined Coach as its newest global ambassador. Starring in the brand’s latest iteration of its “Courage to be Real” series, Tatum models the brand’s spring 2024 collection of watches and sunglasses. 

“This partnership is a bit of a full-circle moment for me,” Tatum said in a press release. “I’m always trying to push my own limits, and I look forward to working with a brand like Coach, which celebrates this.” 

According to Coach’s creative director, Stuart Vevers, the NBA player was selected to join the brand’s ongoing campaign because he “captures the spirit of confidence and authentic self-expression at the heart of Coach.” On a mission to inspire others to explore all sides of themselves with confidence, Coach’s Courage to Be Real has highlighted other stars like Lil Nas X. 

Shop the watch and sunglasses Tatum models on Coach.com. 

80 years of Diana Ross and her iconic style

Diana Ross performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022, in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

In the midst of “Diva Week,” on March 26, Diana Ross celebrated 80 glamourous years on Earth. In honor of her birthday, her children — Tracee Ellis Ross, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Chudney Ross, Ross Naess and Evan Ross — each posted tributes to the queen of Motown, who they call “Mom,” on social media. Tracee specifically used her post as an opportunity to shine a light on some of her mother’s many accomplishments. 

“By 1977, she’d launched herself into a wildly successful, independent life as an artist, a mother, and a Black woman. She had a huge iconic career on her shoulders, with no manager, no partner, by the end of that decade no mother, and three little girls to raise,” she wrote on Instagram. “Amidst shattering records, breaking glass ceilings, and setting a new bar for style and glamour, we, her children, were always her priority.” 

The family continued to celebrate Ross’ birthday with a family portrait in which the matriarch is surrounded by her children, children-in-law and grandchildren, all dressed in white. Draped in an extravagant white beaded gown, Ross’ 80th birthday fits into her sartorial catalog, which is arguably just as impressive as her musical career. As theGrio honors the icon’s living legacy, check out some of Diana Ross’ iconic looks below. 

Supremes Portrait Session, 1962

Motown singing group The Supremes pose for a portrait with Diana Ross, Mary Wilson, and Florence Ballard, New York, circa 1962.(Photo by James Kriegsmann/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The Supremes, circa 1962

Motown singing group The Supremes pose for a portrait with (left to right) Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson and Diana Ross, circa 1962 in New York.(Photo by James Kriegsmann/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The Supremes in 1965

The Supremes (from left to right) Mary Wilson, Diana Ross and Cindy Birdsong, wearing matching sequined peach dresses with silver necklaces and earrings, during a live concert performance, circa 1965. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Michael Jackson and Diana Ross Appearing In 'Diana!'

Unspecified – 1971: (Left to right) Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, The Jackson Five appearing in the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images tv special ‘Diana!’. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Diana Ross as Billie Holiday

Diana Ross stars as Billie Holiday in the 1972 film ‘Lady Sings the Blues’. (Photo by Screen Archives/Getty Images)

Diana Ross portrait session

Diana Ross poses for a portrait session on July 16, 1975 in Los Angeles. California (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

Diana Ross in 'Mahogany'

Diana Ross as fashion model ‘Mahogany’ 1975. (Photo by Screen Archives/Getty Images)

An Evening With Diana Ross

Diana Ross at “An Evening With Diana Ross” u002du002d Air Date 03/06/1977. Photo by: Fred Sabine/NBCU Photo Bank

Diana Ross roller skating in New York City

Diana Ross, with her Walkman, smiles during her tour of New York City on her roller skates in New York, New York, circa 1980. (Photo by Oscar Abolafia/TPLP/Getty Images)

Diana Ross performs In Central Park

Diana Ross performs onstage in Central Park, New York, New York, July 21, 1983. The concert, recorded for a television special, was cancelled partway through due to rain and restaged the following day. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Diana Ross' blonde ambition

Diana Ross attends the World Music Awards on May 8, 1996 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images)

Diana Ross performs in Dublin

Diana Ross performs at The Point Theatre on March 10, 2004, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by ShowBizIreland/Getty Images)

Diana Ross is awarded the Grammy Special Merit Award

Surrounded by her family, Diana Ross receives her award at the 54th Annual Grammy Special Merit Awards at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on February 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

Diana Ross at the 2017 American Music Awards

Diana Ross attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The Diana Ross Playground

Diana Ross with her family at the Diana Ross Playground in Central Park on November 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ECP/GC Images)

Diana Ross at the 61st Annual Grammys

Diana Ross performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé and Diana Ross

(Left to right) Beyoncé and Diana Ross perform onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

