‘Selling Sunset’ star Chelsea Lazkani files for divorce

This week, Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” star Chelsea Lazkani reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Jeff Lazkani. After seven years of marriage, the celebrity real estate agent cited “irreconcilable differences” in court documents, per People magazine.

The two first met in 2015 courtesy of the dating app Tinder. Originally from London, Chelsea moved to California with plans to pursue a master’s degree in business administration. However, those plans quickly changed after her first date with Jeff.

“We spoke about 15 times before getting together,” she told the Daily Mail, reflecting on their first date. “I don’t want to waste my time and give my energy to somebody if I don’t think it will be worth it. I felt like I knew him before we even met and the connection was immediate.”

Two years later, in August 2017, the couple got married. They share two children: Maddox Ali Lavon Lazkani, 5, and Melia Iman Lazkani, 3, of whom Chelsea is requesting joint custody in the divorce. She also is seeking spousal support.

Beyond their once-romantic connection, Chelsea, who had prior real estate experience, partially credits her husband for introducing her to The Oppenheim Group, which led to her casting on “Selling Sunset.”

Recommended Stories

“In my first year [of real estate], I sold [properties worth] just under $10 million, and then I had my son and my daughter,” she told Vogue, remembering her plans to join another brokerage firms. “I was looking to be part of The Oppenheim Group. I knew Jason through my husband and I said to him, ‘What do I have to do?’”

As her career catapulted into the spotlight, Chelsea also thanked her family and husband for their support as she adjusted to her new role, per People magazine. In her eyes, her position on the “Selling Sunset” cast highlights the Black women in luxury real estate that often get overlooked.

“[F]or me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated,” she added. “I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility. “

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.