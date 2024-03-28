Mariah Carey shimmers on the sea in celebration of her 55th ‘anniversary’

2024 is shaping up to be one for the books for Mariah Carey.

The pop icon is dropping mega hits with Ariana Grande, is in the running for the Rock Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024, and is gearing up to launch a highly anticipated eight-show Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, celebrating the 20th anniversary of her 2005 album “The Emancipation of Mimi.” But first, she’s taking a moment to celebrate her 55th birthday — or “anniversary,” as she calls it.

“Anniversary adventures commence,” the “Obsessed” singer captioned a post on Instagram featuring the self-proclaimed diva smiling in the sunshine on a boat. Leaning into the aquatic theme, Carey wore an aqua-blue sequined dress with matching eye makeup.

In another post that included more shots of Carey in the blue dress, she gave her best mermaid impressions, posing in the sand and against a massive rock cluster.

“327 vibes,” she captioned the post.

The daytime seaside scenes were followed by two more posts featuring Carey’s evening celebrations. In one post, the “We Belong Together” singer smiled from her boat as she sported a silver sparkly minidress. In a final post, Carey gave the camera a full-body view of her silver look before raising a champagne flute in a toast to the camera as the song “Feels Good” by Tony! Toni! Toné! played in the background.

“I don’t count years, but I definitely rebuke them,” Carey, who has long been calling her birthdays “anniversaries,” once said. “I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling.”



The Queen of Christmas’ birthday happens to fall during what’s become known colloquially as “Diva Week.” The week, spanning roughly from March 23 through March 30, includes the birthdays of some of music’s biggest divas. In addition to Carey, the birthdays of Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Lady Gaga, and Celine Dion all fall within the seven-day span. Thankfully, each of these reigning divas happens to have her own day.

