Cowgirl style: The Beyoncé-influenced fashion trend

Saddle up and get ready to travel to the Wild West. Through fringe, wide-brim hats, boots and lots of denim, fashion is encouraging everyone to channel their inner cowboy/cowgirl in its newest trend. Coinciding with her country musical debut, Beyoncé has been seen sporting a number of Western-inspired looks. Giving her own modern, Renaissance-inspired twist to the cow-girl looks, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer has inspired many to incorporate the aesthetic into their wardrobes.

However, this is not the first time fashion has drawn inspiration from American Westerns. According to Business of Fashion, last year retailers in the U.S. and U.K. introduced 240% more new styles of cowboy boots and denim shirts than they did in the same period [in 2022].” Often referred to as “cowboy-core” or the “yee-haw agenda,” in recent years Black stars like Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg and more have sartorially stepped into the rodeo.

Similarly, Black designers and creatives like Grace Wales Bonner, Dapper Dan, and Pharrell Williams, in his role as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative lead, have made some subtle and not-so-subtle nods to the growing trend. As previously reported by theGrio, Louis Vuitton’s show at Paris Menswear Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Week was an ode to the Black cowboy.

“When you see cowboys portrayed, you see only a few versions,” Williams told reporters after the show, per Women’s Wear Daily. “You never really get to see what some of the original cowboys looked like. They looked like us. They looked like me. They looked Black. They looked Native American.”

There is a long legacy of Black cowboys in American history, and just as Williams hopes to highlight this piece of history, so does the entertainment industry. Through productions of modern Westerns like “1883” and Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall,” the media has been shining the spotlight on Black cowboys.

Though Beyoncé is not the first to rock a wide-brim cowboy hat, her influence has certainly been felt in the fashion industry. According to USA Today, retailers like Boohoo reported an uptick in searches for Western-inspired pieces, including cowboy boots, hats, leather jackets, fringe, and denim, following Beyoncé’s country song releases and the theme of “Renaissance Act II.”

Now, if you’re not ready to wear a full-blown cowboy hat, here are a few ways you can embrace and incorporate the trend into your wardrobe:

Bolo ties

Men can swap their traditional ties with bolo ties, and ladies can style the ties like they would a statement necklace.

Denim

Often called the “Canadian tuxedo,” denim on denim exudes that nostalgic, Western look. Nowadays, retailers offer a variety of denim pieces, including jeans, shorts, jackets, vests, and mini/maxi skirts.

Boots

Brands like Brandon Blackwood, Vince Camuto, Dolce Vita — available at major retailers — offer both modern and classic approaches to cowboy boots. So whether you admire the cut, the leather designs or heel placement on cowboy boots, there’s something for everyone.

