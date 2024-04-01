‘Cowboy Carter’ vinyl missing five tracks, fans speculate last-minute changes

Beyoncé’s latest album, “Cowboy Carter,” may have officially dropped, but the physical versions of her country-infused project are reportedly missing some tracks.

According to Variety, four songs and five songs are missing from the CD and vinyl versions of the album respectively, compared to the digital release. As buyers received their pre-ordered LPs over the weekend, they took to the internet to reveal that “Spaghettii,” “Flamenco,” “The Linda Martell Show,” “Ya Ya” and “Oh Louisiana” were missing. While the CD versions reportedly have “Flamenco,” they also do not have the other four tracks.

Fans complained directly to the retailer and received an automated response that their concerns would be met “within four days,” sharing that they were “experiencing a higher volume of emails than usual.”

Some members of the Beyhive have speculated that perhaps Queen Bey added these tracks to the album after the deadline for CD and vinyl pressing, which, according to Variety, “can often be months before an album’s release.”

As the outlet points out, the CDs and limited edition vinyl pressings do not even have the title “Cowboy Carter” on their packaging. The spine of both read “Act II — Beyincé — Beyoncé,” with the only “Cowboy Carter” appearance being on a sticker outside the plastic packaging. Fans have speculated for weeks that the original album title for her “Act II” project was in fact “Beyincé,” a nod to her family and mother’s maiden name.

As theGrio previously reported, “Cowboy Carter” sees Queen Bey dive head first into the sonic landscapes of country, folk and blues. Music legends Willie Nelson, Linda Martell and Dolly Parton help guide the listener through the journey, which features appearances from Miley Cyrus, Shaboozey, Willie Jones and others.

