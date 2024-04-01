‘Cowboy Carter’ vinyl missing five tracks, fans speculate last-minute changes

Beyoncé's highly anticipated "Act II" album dropped on Friday.

Apr 1, 2024
This cover image released by Parkwood/Columbia/Sony shows “Act II: Cowboy Carter” by Beyonce. The CD and LP's vinyl have notably fewer tracks than the digital version. (Parkwood/Columbia/Sony via AP)

Beyoncé’s latest album, “Cowboy Carter,” may have officially dropped, but the physical versions of her country-infused project are reportedly missing some tracks.

According to Variety, four songs and five songs are missing from the CD and vinyl versions of the album respectively, compared to the digital release. As buyers received their pre-ordered LPs over the weekend, they took to the internet to reveal that “Spaghettii,” “Flamenco,” “The Linda Martell Show,” “Ya Ya” and “Oh Louisiana” were missing. While the CD versions reportedly have “Flamenco,” they also do not have the other four tracks.

Fans complained directly to the retailer and received an automated response that their concerns would be met “within four days,” sharing that they were “experiencing a higher volume of emails than usual.”

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

Lizzo reveals she is quitting the music industry: ‘I didn’t sign up for this’

Lifestyle

Vice President Kamala Harris, poet Amanda Gorman, Quinta Brunson, and CNN’s Abby Phillip are among Elle’s 2024 Women of Impact

Entertainment

Lauren London honors Nipsey Hussle on 5th anniversary of his death: ‘I love you. Eternal.’

Featured

Candace Owens is attempting to rebrand herself, and Black people shouldn’t fall for it

Music

Beyoncé pulled inspiration from Western ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Urban Cowboy’ and other films when recording ‘Cowboy Carter’

Lifestyle

La La Anthony is working to get young incarcerated Black men ‘real rehabilitation’

Sports

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams addresses his controversial pink-painted nails and lipgloss

Music

Thoughts on ‘Cowboy Carter,’ which is not a country album but a Beyoncé album

Some members of the Beyhive have speculated that perhaps Queen Bey added these tracks to the album after the deadline for CD and vinyl pressing, which, according to Variety, “can often be months before an album’s release.”

As the outlet points out, the CDs and limited edition vinyl pressings do not even have the title “Cowboy Carter” on their packaging. The spine of both read “Act II — Beyincé — Beyoncé,” with the only “Cowboy Carter” appearance being on a sticker outside the plastic packaging. Fans have speculated for weeks that the original album title for her “Act II” project was in fact “Beyincé,” a nod to her family and mother’s maiden name.

As theGrio previously reported, “Cowboy Carter” sees Queen Bey dive head first into the sonic landscapes of country, folk and blues. Music legends Willie Nelson, Linda Martell and Dolly Parton help guide the listener through the journey, which features appearances from Miley Cyrus, Shaboozey, Willie Jones and others.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE