Vice President Kamala Harris, poet Amanda Gorman, Quinta Brunson, and CNN’s Abby Phillip are among Elle’s 2024 Women of Impact

As Women’s History Month came to a close, Elle magazine dropped its second-ever “Women of Impact” list. Of the 14 women named among Elle’s 2024 Women of Impact, all have one thing in common: they are pioneers “just getting started.”

Among names like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Glossier CEO Emily Weiss, the list features Vice President Kamala Harris, poet Amanda Gorman, Emmy-winning television writer, producer, and actress Quinta Brunson, and CNN anchor Abby Phillip.

The publication chose Harris for being the first member of the executive branch to speak out in support of abortion rights; Gorman for using her poetry to enact social change; Brunson for the ways her breakout hit show “Abbott Elementary” champions public schools; and Phillip for her empathic newscasts.

Others on this year’s list include designer Tory Burch, Rep. Veronica Escobar, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, author and showrunner Jenny Han, activist Malala Yousafzai, singer and composer Shaina Taub, model and activist Cameron Russell, CEO and founder of Ecocitex Rosario Hevia.

According to Elle, this year’s list of names “prove there’s no one way to make a difference — you can start right where you are.”

The annual list, which began in 2023, highlights women from all walks of life making history now in their respective fields. Actress Keke Palmer, Olympic runner and shoe brand founder Allyson Felix, and reproductive rights activist Oriaku Njoku were among last year’s inaugural list.

2024 honoree Harris told the publication how she continues to approach her role as the first female vice president of the United States.

“I feel a very strong sense of duty to elevate and give voice to issues in particular where people are suffering and where there is an injustice, where there is harm,” she said. “I feel a sense of duty and responsibility in those moments to lift up voices, to build community and awareness about what we each should do and [how we] have a responsibility to look out for other people.”

Gorman, who was launched into the public eye after she was named the youngest inaugural poet in the history of the country, opened up to Elle about the unique position she occupies in culture.

“How I try to internalize it in my own head is to say, ‘Maybe I’m the first, but I refuse to be the last.’ I hope I’m not a model of all there is or all that is possible for young voices, but rather an example of just how different and daring we can be,” the poet explained.

Recommended Stories

Brunson discussed why uplifting the next generation of creators is important to her.

“I can’t just do whatever I want anymore,” she noted. “I’m excited when I see people who can do and say whatever they want. And that’s the importance of continuing to open doors for newcomers, who have more room and freedom because of the work that was put in by the people before them.”

Phillip, known for her vulnerable nature on air, shared with Elle how her broadcasting style has evolved with her self-awareness.

“I spent a lot of years in the early part of my career comparing myself to others in ways that didn’t reflect my core strengths,” she said, adding, “I learned some years in that I could lean into my ability, bring empathy to journalism, and offer something useful to the audience. If I had known that earlier, I would’ve spent more time nurturing that part of myself.”

For the complete list of this year’s honorees and their interviews, head to Elle.com.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.