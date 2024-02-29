Five reasons to love Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson is one of Hollywood’s It girls, and we can say why: The Philadelphia native has made a name for herself as one of the industry’s most talented comedic actresses, with over 30 acting credits and several award nominations and wins.

Brunson’s humor and talent were evident from her time as a content creator on digital platforms like Buzzfeed and Instagram, but it is her hit ABC series, “Abbott Elementary,” that made her a star. The comedy show — which Brunson writes, executive produces and stars in — is laugh-out-loud funny while also showing the realities of inner-city education. She has earned two Emmy Awards, one Golden Globe and two NAACP Image Awards for her work on the sitcom. In celebration of her many accomplishments, check all the reasons to love Quinta Brunson.

Quinta Brunson attends the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at the Maybourne Beverly Hills on Jan. 13. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

She’s a go-getter

Quinta Brunson didn’t start as an A-list TV star. The 34-year-old began her career as a stand-up comic in her hometown of Philadelphia before landing gigs as a producer and host at digital platforms like Buzzfeed. While many folks would be content with internet fame, Brunson was determined to fulfill her dreams, continuously pursuing acting roles, even after her first show pitch to ABC fell through. Tenacious as ever, Brunson wrote a new series, “Abbott Elementary,” where she could display her acting chops. The rest, as they say, is history.

She’s hilarious

Quinta Brunson is a success not only because of her tenacity but also because of her immense talent. She is one of the most hilarious actresses in Hollywood. From “Abbott Elementary” to “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Brunson makes viewers laugh from start to finish. Her jokes and writing style feel effortlessly funny, and we can’t get enough.

She gives back

Brunson may be a big Hollywood success, but she doesn’t let that stop her from giving back and helping others. She is committed to improving inner-city education and the working conditions of teachers nationwide. The daughter of a public school teacher, Brunson announced in 2022 that she would donate a portion of the marketing funds from “Abbott Elementary” to purchase school supplies and provide teachers with the funding they need to have a successful school year. We love to see it.

She’s humble

Brunson became a national sensation seemingly overnight, but her fame hasn’t gone to her head. She maintains a sense of normalcy in her life and doesn’t desire to be a huge celebrity. The actress told theGrio and other reporters during a Television Critics Association event in February that she wants her work to speak for her.

“I think focusing on making the show keeps me grounded and balanced,” she said. “It’s a learning curve, for sure, becoming ‘symbolic’ and figuring out your place in that kind of distinction. I just find that focusing on my work helps me to navigate it. My purpose [is what I focus on].”

In an industry where fame can take precedence, it’s great to see someone as popular as Brunson prioritize personal happiness and fulfillment.

She pays tribute to those before her

Brunson isn’t intimidated by the legends who came before her. In fact, she’s happy to shine the spotlight on them. The actress has made sure to cast some of the industry’s most iconic (and oftentimes, underappreciated) talents in her projects, including Taraji P. Henson and Sheryl Lee Ralph. When Brunson won her first Emmy for best actress in a comedy series, she acknowledged comedy legend Carol Burnett, who presented her with the award, during her speech.

“Wow. Thank you so much. I don’t even know why I’m so emotional. I think, like, the Carol Burnett of it all,” she said while wiping away tears. “I’m so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy. I just love comedy so much.” Beautiful!

