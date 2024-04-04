Jerrod Carmichael says Dave Chappelle wanted a public apology for critiquing anti-trans jokes

Jerrod Carmichael is shedding light on his tension with Dave Chappelle. The star of “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” recently opened up to Esquire about his relationship to Chappelle after his comments about him in 2022.

Jerrod Carmichael attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

As Variety points out, Carmichael criticized Chappelle two years ago when talking to GQ, commenting on the comedian’s controversial jokes aimed at the trans community. He said to the outlet at the time, “Chappelle, do you know what comes up when you Google your name, bro? That’s the legacy? Your legacy is a bunch of opinions on trans s–t? It’s an odd hill to die on.”

When speaking to Esquire this year, Carmichael went deeper on his relationship with the comedian, revealing that Chappelle told him that his 2022 Emmy-winning special “Rothaniel” was “the bravest special for 1996.” As theGrio previously reported, Carmichael came out of the closet in the special.

“And it’s like, that’s a funny enough line, whatever, but I wonder if he gets the irony that the fact that you are mocking it even then is why it was hard,” Carmichael said to Esquire. Speaking to Chapelle’s reactions to his comments in the GQ story, he explained, “He took it as ‘F–k Dave Chappelle,’ because he’s an egomaniac. He wanted me to apologize to him publicly or some s–t.”

He took the time to also clarify his original comments, saying that he thinks Chappelle is “smarter” and “deeper” than his latest material. He said that Chappelle is, “not revealing anything personal about himself and he’s removed from what he’s talking about, and I think he’s smarter than that and deeper than that and has more interesting thoughts.”

