Pam Grier to develop project based on her 2010 memoir ‘Foxy: My Life in Three Acts’

Pam Grier is bringing her story to Hollywood.

The 74-year-old actress, who first came to fame starring in 1970s Blaxploitation films, is developing her 2010 memoir, “Foxy: My Life in Three Acts,” into a new project, according to Variety. Grier is partnering with Village Roadshow Pictures on the project, the outlet reported.

The untitled project, which may be a biopic or a series, marks Grier’s second collaboration with Village Roadshow, which produced her 2023 Tubi film “Cinnamon.” Grier will executive produce the memoir adaptation with Jillian Apfelbaum, Tristen Tuckfield, and Nic Gordon overseeing the project for Village Roadshow.

“Foxy: My Life in Three Acts” details Grier’s journey from American International Pictures switchboard operator to one of the most popular actresses of the ‘70s. The book also dives into her romantic relationships, including those with fellow stars Richard Pryor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Freddie Prinze, her experience battling misogynoir in Hollywood, and how she beat stage-four cervical cancer in the 1980s after being told she only had 18 months to live, according to Variety.

Pam Grier portrayed the title character in the 1974 film “Foxy Brown.” (Photo credit: American International Pictures)

Grier is considered by many to be one of Hollywood’s Black icons, having starred in films like 1973’s “Coffy,” 1974’s “Foxy Brown,” and Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-nominated 1997 film “Jackie Brown.” The actress has been nominated for an Emmy, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Satellite Award for her work, and has received honorary doctorate degrees from the University of Maryland and Langston University.

Grier previously opened up about her life and career on the TCM podcast, “The Plot Thickens,” in 2022, saying that she “didn’t even know what acting was” when she first arrived in Los Angeles in 1962.

“I’ve been developing an audience since 1972 to be prepared for women leadership and women who are authoritative in a culture that had not been listening to women for a very long time,” Grier said at the time. “I believe in our sisterhood and I believe what we do is so important. And we need to continue to move forward because there are so many narratives that have been buried.”

Grier went on to talk about how she opened doors for Black women in the ‘70s and received “thousands” of fan letters from the community expressing their support.

“I gave them a level of confidence,” she explained. “A lot of women have told me, ‘You made a difference in my life. I don’t have to do whatever a man says. I can do things myself.'”

