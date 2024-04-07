Ethiopian pair Uma and Fikir win men’s and women’s Paris Marathon at first attempt

Mulugeta Uma clocks in at 2 hours, 5 minutes, 33 seconds; Fikir wins at 2 hours, 5 minutes, 45 seconds

Apr 7, 2024

PARIS (AP) — Ethopian runners Mulugeta Uma and Mestawut Fikir won the men’s and women’s Paris Marathon at their first attempt on Sunday.

Uma was well clear heading to the finish line but almost collided with an official approaching the final turn. He was going straight when the official ushered him to the right, almost knocking Uma off balance.

Mulugeta Uma (left) and Mestawut Fikir (right) (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Uma quickly regained his poise and pointed to the crowd as he celebrated.

He clocked a winning time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, 33 seconds and finished ahead of Kenyan pair Titus Kipruto (2:05.48) and 2021 champion Elisha Rotich (2:06.54).

Fikir was pushed harder than Uma and only pulled ahead of countrywoman Enat Tirusew on the home stretch.

Tirusew was right alongside her when Fikir casually looked at her watch and then darted away to win in 2:20:45, with Tirusew three seconds behind.

Kenya’s 40-year-old Vivian Cheruiyot — a multiple Olympic and world championship medalist in 5,000 and 10,000 meters — placed third in 2:21.46.

