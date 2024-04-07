Gabrielle Union on authenticity in life, style and parenting: ‘I’m me 100% of the time’

Gabrielle Union is letting the world know that she has allowed the spirit of authenticity guide her approach to life.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the actress, producer and entrepreneur spoke openly about how she tapped into the idea.

“I stopped caring about what other people thought, and I realized that the peanut gallery’s thoughts pay not one bill,” Union said. “They’re not with me in the trenches, so why am I giving them control of how I look or what I put on my body, or who I’m friends with, or opportunities that I seek out? I’m me 100% of the time.”

Gabrielle Union attends as Knix hosts dinner party to celebrate Gabrielle Union as New Global Brand Ambassador on March 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Knix)

Union, who co-parents alongside her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, said that ethos extends to how she communicates with their two youngest children, Zaya Wade and Kaavia James Union Wade. Sixteen-year-old Zaya Wade was born to Dwyane Wade’s first wife, Siohvaughn Funches. Kaavia James Union Wade, 5, was born via surrogate.

“I want Kaavia and Zaya to know me, not the illusion of what I want them to think,” Union said.

“I think a lot of times, as parents, we never want to admit that we don’t know. … We want to appear to be in control, all-knowing, at all times,” the 51-year-old also shared, telling the outlet she is just learning some of her 77-year-old mother’s stories; information she would have loved to know earlier in life. “[A]ll that does is create an illusion of who we are, and it closes the door to real intimacy within the family, real information and a real understanding of who your parents are,” she added.

As for Union’s perennially winning fashion sense, she said the same rules apply, whether on the red carpet or relaxing at home.

“I’m me 100% of the time. I follow where my passion is,” said the new global ambassador for lingerie brand Knix, where she is championing women’s health at every age and stage of life. “Today, I’m in sweats and my Uggs, very L.A. But last night, baby, I had a slit up to my tuchus and a heel … sometimes I feel powerful in a suit — and sometimes I feel most powerful naked.”

