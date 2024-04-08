Tiffany Haddish says sobriety journey helped her realize she’s been ‘too nice’ over the years

Tiffany Haddish is learning much about herself as she continues her sobriety journey.

According to People, Haddish, 44, shared that being sober helped her realize she’s been too nice over the years.

“I’ve learned that I’ve been too damn nice. I’ve been way too nice over the years,” Haddish said. “I think people think… Because when you drink there’s no filter.”

Tiffany Haddish, who faced a DUI charge in November, is opening up about her sobriety. Above, she attends the 2020 NAACP Image Awards, presented by BET, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

The comedian and actress said that in her experience, drinking activated her filter since she would think and want to say hurtful things but restrained herself.

“Now I say it. If I think it, I say it. That filter is gone,” she added. “‘Oh, don’t say nothing because you got alcohol in you and you might say something mean.’ Now I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m sober, and this is what I really feel, so I’m going to say it.’ Because it needs to be said.”

Haddish shared in March that she was sober for over two months after receiving a DUI charge on Nov. 24 for allegedly falling asleep at the wheel in Beverly Hills, California.

The “Girl’s Trip” star was also arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken into custody in Georgia in January 2022.

In response to whether she’s had people to lean on during her sobriety journey, Haddish shared that she doesn’t trust anyone and has found success in leaning on herself.

However, she added that it “wasn’t hard” being sober because drinking was not something she did regularly.

“I never really had a lot of vices, and every time I was partaking in those vices, it was around the time of me not being pregnant. So, hey,” she said.

Black women are more likely than other women to misuse alcohol due to a variety of factors, including stress, trauma, and social pressures. Although Black women experience a disproportionate number of alcohol-related illnesses and deaths, the National Center for Biotechnological Information states that little is known about how much of the worse outcomes are attributable to variations in drinking patterns, the use of healthcare services, or a combination.

Haddish noted that she doesn’t think less of anyone who chooses to drink but doesn’t require “liquid courage to be who I am,” according to People.

“You remember everything, and you have more fun, and you make more friends when you’re sober,” she said, People reported. “But then you make the right friends.”