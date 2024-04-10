Rihanna on potential new music: ‘I have a lot of visual ideas’

New music from Rihanna could be on the horizon … sort of.

Rihanna says her brain “is working backward right now,” with visuals forming before music. Above, the singer attends the Fenty x Puma sneaker launch party last December in Hollywood. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

While the “Work” singer has yet to confirm anything concrete regarding new tunes, she was profiled recently for an Interview magazine cover story and she broke down her creative process, teasing what a new era could look like.

“I have a lot of visual ideas,” the singer said in the profile. “It’s weird. My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals.”

She added, “I don’t have the songs for them yet. But maybe that’s the key, this time. Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make.”

While Rihanna has certainly stayed in the public eye with some singles, her Fenty Beauty empire and a massive Super Bowl halftime performance, the singer’s last full-length project came eight years ago with “Anti.” The album, which marked a creative departure for Rihanna, featured hit songs like “Work,” “Kiss It Better” and “Needed Me.”

Speaking with Interview editor Mel Ottenberg, the pop star also shed light on her personal life, motherhood and her success with Fenty Beauty, per The Hollywood Reporter. “The only thing that I knew I wanted, or that I could imagine, was motherhood,” she continued when reflecting on how she took the music industry. “I didn’t know how it would come, but it is the best part of my journey so far. Everything else was a surprise.”

Read the full interview here.