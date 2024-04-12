Watch: 5 questions with Malcolm-Jamal Warner

You might know him as Theo from the beloved sitcom “The Cosby Show,” but Malcolm-Jamal Warner has had several hit shows since emerging on the scene. The actor stopped by theGrio for our newest series, “5 Questions with…,” where we go one-on-one with some of today’s biggest tastemakers. He breaks down how his award-winning music career came to fruition, how he feels about the constant references to “Theo,” his guilty pleasure (which might surprise you), and more.

Tune into “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” at 6 p.m. ET every weeknight to watch “5 Questions with…” on theGrio app.