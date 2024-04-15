Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean reunite during YG Marley’s Coachella set

Fugees fans, rejoice! Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean reunited at Coachella over the weekend, taking to the stage during Hill’s son YG Marley’s set at the major music festival.

Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill perform at Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024, in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella) Credit: Photo byArturo Holmes / Getty Images for Coachella

As Variety reported, Hill graced her son’s stage about 15 minutes into his set. The two ran through some of her hit songs in front of the Coachella audience, including “Ex-Factor” and “Lost Ones,” before bringing out Jean for what became a Fugees partial reunion. While Pras was not in attendance, Jean and Hill performed their hit “Killing Me Softly.”

They also performed their hit song “Fu-Gee-La,” while bringing out Busta Rhymes alongside Spliff Star. Rhymes performed his hit “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” and also did his verse from “Look at Me Now” by Chris Brown.

Marley filled in for Pras during another Fugees hit, “Ready or Not.” Jean told the audience, “When you put YG Marley and the Fugees together, this is what it sound like.”

Variety reports the trio paid tribute to Marley’s grandfather, Bob Marley, during the set, playing portions of his songs “One Love” and “Exodus.” YG also covered “Is This Love.” While Marley’s “War” played, Jean reportedly told the crowd, “Coachella, if you don’t want no more war in the world, put your hands in the air.”

Check out a clip of Hill performing “Ex-Factor,” here.

The performance comes at an exciting time for Hill, who spent the last year celebrating the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” The Grammy Award-winning album was recently announced as an inductee for the inaugural Grammy Hall of Fame gala, set to be held this fall.