Laverne Cox shares the impact Trump’s win could have on her life as a transgender woman 

Like many Americans, Laverne Cox was devastated by the outcome of the 2024 presidential elections. On an episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast, the actress revealed that she cried while watching polling results come in and eventually turned off the news coverage when things seemed to be leaning in former President Donald Trump’s favor. Though she does not want to operate in fear, Cox, who is a proud transwoman and LGBTQ+ advocate, voiced her concerns.

“I don’t want to be in too much fear, but I’m scared,” Cox said, per Variety. “As a public figure, with all my privilege, I’m scared, and I’m particularly scared because I’m a public figure. I feel like I could be targeted. I think they spent close to $100 million on anti-trans ads. It’s deeply concerning.”

Leading up to the election, Trump and his running mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, showcased anti-trans rhetoric and advertisements in their campaign. Now, with the looming threat of a virulently anti-trans Trump administration in the White House, Cox says she and several of her trans friends are considering relocating.

“We’re doing research on different cities in Europe and in the Caribbean,” she explained, adding how she knows a number of people who are moving to states that are safer for the transgender community.

In addition to possibly leaving the country, Cox explained how some members of the transgender community are stocking up on hormone treatments in case they no longer become accessible. Though she’s done with her medical transition, she revealed her plans to “hoard a bunch of estrogen” to maintain her health.

“I have to take estrogen for the rest of my life. If I stop, I get hot flashes. It’s really bad. I have to take estrogen just for [my] health,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s going to be possible anymore. There’s a website I’ve gone to already. I haven’t bought any yet because I’m talking to my doctor to make sure it’s all reputable and good product[s]. But, yeah, I’m gonna hoard a bunch of estrogen.

“It’s a little trickier for trans men because testosterone is a controlled substance,” Cox continued. “But there are resources online.”

Ultimately, Cox is most worried about how the election outcome will impact young trans people. When talking about a friend’s 16-year-old trans daughter, the actress became emotional, admitting that she’s “so scared for her.”

“My hopes were a lot. There’s been a massive attack on LGBTQ+ rights on the state level in this country. I believe in 26 states, there’s a ban on gender-affirming care for young people. In 25 or 26 states, they ban trans girls from sports. There are also book bans that have happened in many states of queer authors, as well as Black authors, Black queer authors…bans on AP African American history. It’s all intersectional,” she said. “I just want [my friend’s daughter] to be safe. At this point, [do] whatever you have to do to be safe and not be killed or terrorized so much [that] you want to kill yourself. Stay alive.”

If you or someone you know is struggling to cope, organizations like the National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network (NQTTCN), The Okra Project, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and the Audre Lorde Project offer mental health ressources for the Black LGBTQ+ community.