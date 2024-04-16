Tamron Hall’s talk show renewed for season 6

Tamron Hall is returning to a TV screen near you.

The television personality is taking her self-titled daytime talk show into a sixth season, with Disney Entertainment announcing the renewal on Monday. ABC’s local TV stations are picking up a new season of “Tamron Hall,” as are ABC stations owned by its partners, Hearst, Scripps, Nexstar, Tegna, Gray and AMG, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hall launched her talk show in 2019, two years after leaving her position as anchor for MSNBC and NBC’s “Today.” The show has gone on to become a huge success for Disney, breaking news with A-list celebrity guests like Whoopi Goldberg, Toni Braxton and Kirk Franklin, and averaging over 1 million viewers, according to Disney.

“From the start, I saw the show as a chance to build a community. Now, here we are, preparing for season six. Wow!” Hall said in a statement to THR. “Thank you to my team and my beloved Tam Fam for nurturing my dream and growing this community. We are a daily destination to talk, laugh, learn and be inspired together. From the biggest celebrities in the world to the most incredible people in their own neighborhood, they all come here to talk, and I am grateful.”

Hall announced the news to her studio audience in a special segment on Monday, saying she was “so proud.”

“Thank you! Thank you. We are now the second longest-running syndicated daytime talk show in Disney’s history,” Hall said, overcome with emotion as the audience gave her a standing ovation.

ABC News president Kim Godwin praised Hall in a statement, saying the talk show host and her team are “a singular force in daytime because the show gets to the core of humanity through meaningful connection and thoughtful conversations whether covering the most-talked-about issues of the day or interviewing the newsmakers shaping our world.”

“We and the Tam Fam can rejoice because Tamron Hall is back for another must-watch season of fun and fearlessness,” Godwin said.

Debra OConnell, president of news group and networks for Disney Entertainment, added her own statement of recognition, noting Hall’s “distinctive style, warmth and personal approach.”

“Whether Tamron is authentically connecting with her guests, digging more deeply into meaningful topics, or simply having a fabulous time, viewers are responding to her distinctive style, warmth and personal approach,” OConnell said. “We could not be more thrilled by how much the Tam Fam has grown this year and are looking forward to what next season holds for this standout show.”