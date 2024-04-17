Time selects Taraji P. Henson as host of the 2024 ‘Time100 Special’ airing on ABC

The Time100 gala returns for another year celebrating the most influential people of 2024.

Time Magazine annually recognizes 100 prominent figures who are making a difference in the world and their respective industries spanning across entertainment, politics, business, sports and more. ABC is set to broadcast the star-studded, 18th annual event with actress Taraji P. Henson as this year’s host.

Time Magazine revealed its Time100 list on Wednesday, alongside the issue’s four worldwide covers highlighting a person featured in the publication’s next class of leaders. Taraji P. Henson, Patrick Mahomes, Dua Lipa and Yulia Navalnaya grace the covers of each special issue.

“The influence recognized on this year’s Time100 list of the world’s most influential people spans industries and continents,” Jessica Sibley, Time CEO, said in a statement. “With our Time100 partners, we are proud to convene the newest members of the Time100 community for a day of conversation at the Time100 Summit and for our annual Time100 Gala, which we will once again bring viewers inside with a primetime special on ABC.”

The “Time100: The World’s Most Influential People” gala will take place on April 25 in New York and air as a primetime TV special on May 12. High-profile guests confirmed to attend the gala include 21 Savage, Patrick Mahomes, Maya Rudolph, Kelly Robinson while Fantasia Barrino and Dua Lipa are scheduled to perform.

Other influential people featured on the Time100 list include Leslie Odom Jr., Jeffrey Wright, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Burna Boy, Colman Domingo, A’ja Wilson and more.

Find the complete list here.