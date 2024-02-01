Issa Rae covers Time’s inaugural ‘The Closers’ issue

Issa Rae is on the cover of yet another magazine. The “Insecure” creator and star covers Time Magazine’s inaugural The Closers issue and appears alongside 17 other figures working to “end the racial wealth gap.”

Issa Rae attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Jan.15, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

To kick off Black History Month, the magazine published this brand new issue after months of research and recommendations from their own staff as well as the Black Innovation Alliance. What was conceived was a list of 18 people, “spearheading efforts to close the racial wealth gap, particularly the substantial gulf between Black and white households.”

Rae, who has built an empire in the TV and film industry with Hoorae (her production company), Raedio (her indie music label), ColorCreative (her management company), as well as a marketing agency, her prosecco line and natural hair-care brand, opened up about her experience in Hollywood as the industry still reels from last year’s double strikes.

“I’m sorry, but there aren’t a lot of smart executives anymore,” she told the magazine when speaking of the leaders in Hollywood. “And a lot of them have aged out and are holding on to their positions and refusing to let young blood get in.”

Recommended Stories

“Now these conglomerate leaders are also making the decisions about Hollywood,” she continued. “Y’all aren’t creative people. Stick to the money. The people that are taking chances are on platforms like TikTok: that’s what’s getting the eyeballs of the youth. So you’re killing your own industry.”

Angelica Ross, known for her work on shows like “Pose,” is on the list for her boundary-breaking work in the world of tech. Her nonprofit, TransTech Social Enterprises, is “dedicated to providing resources and access to the LGBTQ+ community through job training workshops, programs, and events.”

CultureCon founder Imani Ellis, Senator Cory Booker, Fearless Fund co-founders Arian Simone and Ayana Parsons, and more appear on the list as well, with each selection getting their own interview in the magazine.

Check out the full list of Time Magazine’s The Closers issue here.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.