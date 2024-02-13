Tyler Perry inks first-look TV deal with Netflix

The deal is separate from his features pact with the streaming service, and will kick off with a brand new series, "Beauty in Black."

Feb 13, 2024
World Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" - Arrivals
Tyler Perry attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Tyler Perry attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

More Tyler Perry television series are coming to Netflix. The multi-hyphenate has landed a first-look series deal with the streaming service, per Deadline.

The deal is one of many for Perry, who currently has a feature deal with the streamer, as theGrio reported last year. Under this new deal, Perry will bring TV shows to Netflix, including “Beauty in Black,” which was greenlit as part of the new arrangement. Perry will write, direct, and produce the 16-episode drama series.

“It follows two women leading different lives — Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out and Mallory is running a successful business — who find themselves entangled in each other’s lives,” Deadline’s official description reads. Angi Bones and Tony Strickland will produce alongside Perry for Tyler Perry Studios. 

Perry’s latest deal falls under his already established features deal with Netflix, as well as another with Prime Video. Under the Netflix deal, so far, Perry has produced the upcoming “Six Triple Eight” starring Kerry Washington, and Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes’ film, “Mea Culpa,” which premieres next week on the streaming service. Perry has also brought his films “A Jazzman’s Blues,” “A Madea Homecoming,” and “A Fall from Grace” to the streamer.

Recommended Stories

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.
Entertainment

Tyler Perry inks first-look TV deal with Netflix

News

Kelvin Kiptum’s family says marathon record holder’s death shattered their hopes and dreams

Tiger Woods thegrio.com
Sports

Tiger Woods is styling with a new lifestyle brand

Black History Month

Black History/White Lies: The 10 biggest myths about slavery

Serena Williams postpartum body, Serena Williams self-love, What happened to Serena Williams postpartum?, Serena Williams baby, Serena Williams body theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Serena Williams celebrates her postpartum body as being ‘well worth it’

Video

Watch: Which housewife should be next to get a spin-off show?

Black History Month

Watch: How Willi Ninja became the Godfather of Voguing

King and Queen Zulu as they arrived on Lundi Gras, theGrio.com
News

New Orleans’ Carnival season marks Fat Tuesday with celebrities and pretend monarchs

According to the Deadline report, his series pact with Netflix does not impact his other deals, including his reportedly ongoing TV deal with BET. Currently, the industry titan has over 10 series with the company.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE