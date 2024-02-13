Tyler Perry inks first-look TV deal with Netflix

More Tyler Perry television series are coming to Netflix. The multi-hyphenate has landed a first-look series deal with the streaming service, per Deadline.

The deal is one of many for Perry, who currently has a feature deal with the streamer, as theGrio reported last year. Under this new deal, Perry will bring TV shows to Netflix, including “Beauty in Black,” which was greenlit as part of the new arrangement. Perry will write, direct, and produce the 16-episode drama series.

“It follows two women leading different lives — Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out and Mallory is running a successful business — who find themselves entangled in each other’s lives,” Deadline’s official description reads. Angi Bones and Tony Strickland will produce alongside Perry for Tyler Perry Studios.

Perry’s latest deal falls under his already established features deal with Netflix, as well as another with Prime Video. Under the Netflix deal, so far, Perry has produced the upcoming “Six Triple Eight” starring Kerry Washington, and Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes’ film, “Mea Culpa,” which premieres next week on the streaming service. Perry has also brought his films “A Jazzman’s Blues,” “A Madea Homecoming,” and “A Fall from Grace” to the streamer.

According to the Deadline report, his series pact with Netflix does not impact his other deals, including his reportedly ongoing TV deal with BET. Currently, the industry titan has over 10 series with the company.

