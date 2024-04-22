‘Bridgerton’ star Golda Rosheuvel gets emotional over special message from Shonda Rhimes

“Bridgerton” actress Golda Rosheuvel held back tears Monday after receiving a surprise message while on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Golda Rosheuvel talks about her role as Queen Charlotte in the Netflix series, “Bridgerton,” on The Jennifer Hudson Show on April 22, 2024. (Photo by Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

After Rosheuvel explained how she landed the role of Queen Charlotte, Hudson told the Netflix star she had a surprise for her. Shonda Rhimes, the show’s creator, appeared on a video and sent a heartfelt message. She expressed her love and support as Rosheuvel appeared on the daytime talk show.

“I am excited that you get to be on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,”” Rhimes said. “She’s amazing. You’re amazing. It’s two queens meeting, and it’s exactly what it needs to be. I love you and have fun.”

Rosheuvel teared up after watching the tape and shared how portraying Queen Charlotte has impacted fans of the show.

“To be involved in “‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ is one of the greatest honors of my life,” Rosheuvel said. “… So many people come up to me every day and say how much this character has changed their life in a way that their dreams are now bigger for themselves, families and communities.”

“Bridgerton” fans were introduced to Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in 2020 during the first season of the Netflix romance drama series. Since then, the show has spawned a prequel spin-off, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

Netflix recently released the trailer for the third season of “Bridgerton,” which premieres on May 16. Season three will be split into two parts, with the second portion available for streaming on June 13.