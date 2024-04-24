Watch: NAIA bans transgender women athletes

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics banned trans women athletes from competing in women’s sports. University of South Carolina basketball head coach Dawn Staley defended trans athletes, saying in part, “If you are a woman, you should play…If you consider yourself a woman and want to play sport or vice versa, you should be able to play.” Sports journalists, Jemele Hill and Bianca Peart, join Touré to discuss this, along with other top sports stories.

Learn more about trans athlete bans from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.