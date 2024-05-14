Keke Palmer shares updates on son Leo, including his ‘Trolls’-themed 1st birthday

If you weren’t already aware, “Big Boss” Keke Palmer has a boss of her own these days. “Children are the light of the world and my son is the centerpiece of mine. I’ll do anything for Master Leodis,” the star wrote in a Mother’s Day Instagram post which included several photos and videos of her firstborn son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson. “I love being a mom more than I thought I would, and that was a lot already! I want a whole soccer team,” Palmer also wrote.

The montage of images included a video of Leo dancing to his mother’s voice — and much to her delight, the toddler danced to the beat. Similarly, Palmer recently recounted another milestone, as she described how they celebrated Leo’s first birthday with help from the wonderful world of “Trolls.” During an interview with People magazine at the 28th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 13, the actress and singer revealed that she marked the occasion in February by taking Leo and fellow partygoers to Camp Store.

“I took him to Camp Store where they do a lot of these little different experiential things for kids. They were doing one with “Trolls,” so I got them all dressed up as a Troll baby,” Palmer said, adding that she thought it was a “really good” celebration.

“He was Branch; he had the blue hair,” she added. “We went down the slides. I got stuck on a few, but it was fabulous and so much fun. We had a little concert in the end.”

Palmer also shared a lengthy emotional tribute to her son on Instagram for his birthday.

“Happy Birthday son I LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” she wrote.

“You came into my life today at 3:28 pm, but I knew even before then that you were the strongest person I ever knew,” she continued. “There were so many moments during my pregnancy where your silent strength would give me peace. This is something you still do just with your mere existence!”

Palmer shares Leodis with her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson. As previously reported by theGrio, a Los Angeles judge granted Palmer a temporary restraining order against Jackson in November 2023 following allegations that she’d experienced intimate partner violence — including physical, emotional and verbal abuse — during their relationship.

“You are so special and so precious I would take a thousand bullets to the chest, run into a burning building, essentially I’d die a thousand deaths… or actually I’d LIVE, I’d live a million lives,” she added on Instagram. “Even with all the pain and suffering one has to experience here. I will do it over and over again, because I know that I’d be with YOU! I will live, I will smile, I will cry, I’ll be angry, I’ll have love and I’ll have pain, I will find JOY. I will do all the things.. for you.”