Keke Palmer ready for ‘next chapter’ with release of second book

Keke Palmer has another project coming!

The 30-year-old “Jill of All Trades” will publish her second book, “Master of Me” with Flatiron Books on Nov. 19, according to People magazine.

“This book means growth to me,” said Palmer. “It signifies the next chapter of my life. It imparts the wisdom I’ve learned with the earnesty of knowing that I’m still changing.”

Keke Palmer, shown at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York last June, is set to release her second book, “Master of Me,” on Nov. 19. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

“Master of Me,” which follows 2017’s “I Don’t Belong to You,” will shed light on Palmer’s journey of self-discovery and provide insight into the “passion and heart” that has turned her into the beloved mother, entertainer, actress and singer she is today.

The KeyTV CEO will be transparent about her spirituality, her struggles with boundaries, forgiveness, and worthiness, and how she has come to take charge of her life and better understand herself.

Palmer — who in 2023 became the first female winner of an Emmy Award for outstanding game show host for her work on NBC’s “Password” — will also discuss motherhood, her connections with other people, and finding a new center for her career.

The “Akeelah and the Bee” star added that readers can expect humor and “a full-on exploration of my intrusive thoughts and self-examination.”

“I am looking forward to having this book out in the world because I know we are all dealing with the same things,” said Palmer. “We are all trying to love ourselves and learn ourselves.”

“This book is my honest revelations of how I’m staying afloat and my hope and desire is to not even necessarily ‘help’ readers but to share with them,” she added, People reported. “Sometimes we all feel alone, but we aren’t. And even those of us who seem to be doing well still struggle.”