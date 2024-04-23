Keke Palmer, Shannon Sharpe, Jay-Z, Michelle Obama and more win 2024 Webby Awards

The Webby Awards return next month for another celebration honoring the internet’s biggest sensations, cultural icons and organizations that are leaving their digital mark on the world.

Keke Palmer is among the digital creators selected for a Special Achievement Award at the 2024 Webby Awards. Above, she attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards last June at Lincoln Center. (Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences hosts the 28th annual awards ceremony. On Tuesday, IADAS announced its star-studded list of winners, which includes podcasters, talk show hosts, musicians, actors and other creatives. Among them are former first lady Michelle Obama, rappers Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg, acting notables like Michael B. Jordan and Laverne Cox, plus comic talents such as Katt Williams and Lisa “Corporate Erin” Beasley.

The winners “represent work at the cutting edge of creativity and innovation,” said Claire Graves, Webby Awards president. “They are best-in-class creators, entrepreneurs, and companies who are taking giant strides to make something entirely new to entertain, help or inform people” via the internet.

Keke Palmer is among the digital creators selected for this year’s Special Achievement Award. Her ability to resonate with audiences and cultural contributions as an actress, singer, activist and entrepreneur earned her the honor. Her two most recent online platforms, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” and KeyTV Network, will also be highlighted as part of her success as a generational entertainer.

Shannon Sharpe is being recognized for his contributions on and off the field. The former football player will receive the Webby Advocate of the Year award for his impact on sports commentary, the success of his “Club Shay Shay” program and his advocacy for racial equality, education and health.

The 28th Webby Awards will be held on Monday, May 13, and comedian Amber Ruffin will host the ceremony.

Check out the complete list of honorees here.