Jennifer Hudson to receive GLAAD’s ‘Excellence in Media’ honor

Jennifer Hudson is getting her flowers from GLAAD. The 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York will see Hudson receive GLAAD’s Excellence in Media Award.

Jennifer Hudson attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 22, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Credit: Photo byJC Olivera / Getty Images

Each year, the Excellence in Media Award is presented “to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.” Previous honorees include Ava DuVernay, Patti LaBelle, Tyra Banks, and more. GLAAD describes the EGOT-winning singer, actress and host as “a dedicated and passionate ally to the LGBTQ community.

In a statement along with the press release, GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis refers to Hudson as, “A multi-hyphenate talent who uses her platform and influence across media to support and uplift LGBTQ people. Jennifer Hudson’s allyship is thoughtful, loud, and powerful. Most recently, she champions our community on her talk show by regularly shining a bright light on inspiring LGBTQ changemakers for audiences everywhere.”

The organization specifically highlights Hudson’s talk show, which featured a 2023 episode that included a $10,000 surprise for HIV activists in Texas, who “continue the life-saving work” of eliminating barriers for Black, queer individuals in their community. “Highlighting experiences like those who are living with HIV and normalizing the conversation around HIV treatment, care, and innovation, that Undetectable = Unstransmittable, pays priceless dividends in the effort to overcome stigma around HIV and combat misinformation around sexual health,” the release details.

Each year the GLAAD Media Awards honor “fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues,” and has since 1990 grown to become “the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world.”

For more on the GLAAD Media Awards, head to the official site here.