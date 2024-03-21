Cynthia Erivo on ‘Wicked,’ preparing for Elphaba: ‘I was training like I was a boxer.’

“Wicked” season is here! In a new Vanity Fair profile, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and the creative team gave readers a peek behind the emerald curtain ahead of the highly anticipated musical film’s release.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande speak onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As theGrio previously reported, the adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical of the same name promises to tell the “untold” story of “The Wizard of Oz,” based on Gregory Maguire’s novel, “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.” Set before and during the events of the original book and film, Erivo stars as The Wicked Witch of the West (Elphaba), while Grande, plays Glinda The Good Witch.

Speaking to Vanity Fair’s Chris Murphy, Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner Erivo said that she “honestly didn’t believe” she’d be seen for the role, and was one of the last people brought in to audition. But once she got the offer, she said, “I was training like I was a boxer.”

One of the biggest numbers and signature songs in the show, “Defying Gravity,” showcases a flying Elphaba, a moment on set that Grande says she will “never” forget. “She had a harness pulling and pushing and yanking and tugging on every nook and cranny that there is,” the pop star explained. “I’m literally never going to forget you jumping on a chandelier over my head whilst singing.”

Recommended Stories

Both actresses sang each other’s praises in the profile as well, with Erivo saying, “I just need to say that I don’t think people realize that she’s got the chops,” when speaking about Grande. “I don’t think people realize how brilliant this person’s brain and voice and talent is.” Returning the favor, Grande said, “She’s my favorite female voice. When I was watching you sing at the Oscars, I said, ‘I hope someday I get to sing with her.’”

The film comes from director Jon M. Chu (“In the Heights,” “Crazy Rich Asians”), with Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James and Keala Settle filling out the supporting cast.

“Wicked: Part One” is set to hit theaters this Thanksgiving, with “Wicked: Part Two,” arriving in November 2025.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.