Cynthia Erivo defies gravity in ‘Wicked’ trailer

A first glimpse of Cynthia Erivo in “Wicked” is finally here. The first trailer for the film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical aired during Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast, thrusting viewers into the colorful and dangerous world of Oz.

Cynthia Erivo attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in Leicester Square at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

As theGrio previously reported, Erivo stars as Elphaba (The Wicked Witch of the West) in the film alongside Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda The Good Witch. The musical is one of Broadway’s biggest successes and is based on Gregory Maguire’s novel, “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.” Both tell what is said to be the “true story” of “The Wizard of Oz.”

The trailer heavily features one of the most popular songs from the musical, “Defying Gravity,” and pivotal moments in the story, including when the two young witches first meet. In the clip, a shocked Glinda declares, “You’re green,” to Elphaba who responds, “I am.” The trailer also gives “Wizard of Oz” fans plenty of easter eggs to sink their teeth into as they get a look at the Emerald City, flying monkeys, yellow brick roads and more.

“Don’t be afraid,” Glinda tells Elphaba at the end of the trailer, to which the witch warns, “I am not afraid. It’s the wizard who should be afraid of me.” The clip then previews the infamous “Defying Gravity” scene where the witch flies for the first time and sings a signature riff.

Recommended Stories

Jon M. Chu (“In the Heights,” “Crazy Rich Asians”) directs the film, with Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James and Keala Settle filling out the supporting cast.

Universal Pictures, which is releasing the film, describes “Wicked” as “the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration” that hits theaters this Thanksgiving. The second part, titled “Wicked: Part Two,” will arrive in November 2025.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.”