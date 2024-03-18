Wayne Brady makes it plain; pansexuals are not indecisive bisexuals

Wayne Brady understands that his gender orientation can be confusing, but he wants people to know that pansexuals are not confused bisexuals.

According to People, the “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” star, 51, came out as pansexual in August 2023 – but not before conducting some research for himself.

“I think the biggest misconception — and I even make a joke about it onstage tonight — is that people think that you’re an indecisive bisexual,” said Brady at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night. “It’s like, no, no, no, no, no. Let me set you straight.”

Wayne Brady attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, California. The actor, comedian, and television personality came out as pansexual in a 2023 interview with People magazine. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The comedian explained it’s all about “the person, which in my mind is the ultimate in acceptance and loving — so I win.”

He continued, “What the definition basically boils down to is, regardless of gender, regardless,” he added. “So that means that I am happily free to fall in love with anybody here. If you’re gay, if you’re straight, if you’re non-binary, trans, I don’t care.”

Brady previously described pansexual as “bisexual — with an open mind.” He said Robin Williams’ death in 2014 profoundly impacted him and led him down an unexpected path of self-discovery.

Apart from seeking answers in therapy for his lack of joy in specific areas of his life and receiving treatment for “love addiction,” he also began to question if he was gay.

He contended that the answer was no since, despite having been in several failed relationships and struggling with what he now knows was love addiction, he began to go, “‘Okay, I’m feeling something, but I just don’t know how to get there.”

Brady reflected on the times he found himself attracted to certain men, saying he ignored those feelings due to his upbringing and the realities of modern life.

He told People that even though he had “a wonderful community” of LGBTQ+ friends, he felt a lot of “shame” and was concerned about people finding out.

However, he received overwhelmingly positive responses when he finally began living in his truth.

“I’ve always felt like a sham because I wasn’t being forthcoming with myself,” said Brady, People reported. “You can play at being an ally, but until the day that you can truly say, ‘This is who I am, and I wanna stand next to you,’ that’s not … I always wanted that day to come.”

